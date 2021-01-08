The OnePlus Band is coming next week — what you need to know

The idea of OnePlus releasing wearables has been floating around around for a few years now, but until now nothing has materialized. Recent leaks have shown off the OnePlus Band fitness tracker, and now we know it’ll arrive on January 11.

OnePlus India has started sending out invites to the OnePlus Band’s launch event, which is set to take place at 11 a.m. local time. That’s 12.30 a.m. ET, for those wondering, suggesting this may be an India-exclusive device.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

It wouldn’t be the first time OnePlus has only launched a device in India. The company has a huge presence in the country, and so far it's still the only place you can buy a OnePlus TV . It’s not clear why something as simple as a fitness tracker would not get a wider international rollout, but right now we can only speculate as to what’s happening.

What we do know is that this is definitely not the OnePlus Watch, which the company has been working on for the past few years. Mainly because we’ve seen leaked images of the OnePlus Band , and they show off a very un-watch like design. In fact it looks pretty much identical to the Oppo Band that launched in China last July.

The OnePlus Watch is also not supposed to arrive until after the OnePlus 9 , which is currently expected in mid-March.

The OnePlus Band is not a timekeeping device, and is specifically designed for keeping track of your physical activity. For that reason the leaks say it will come with a heart rate monitor, IP68 water resistance, 13 different exercise modes, bloody oxygen monitoring, and a 14 day battery life.

The OnePlus Band is expected to cost INR ₹2,499, which is around $35. Don’t expect the OnePlus Band to be quite so cheap if it ever makes it to the U.S., but it certainly shouldn’t cost a fortune.

We’ll bring you more on the OnePlus Band as we hear it. Fortunately we don’t have long to wait before we hear all the details.