The Morning Show on Apple TV Plus: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and News

Amid the merciless streaming wars, Apple landed The Morning Show for Apple TV Plus. The drama series is packed with big stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell (who probably won't be reprising his bumbling weatherman role from Anchorman).

The Morning Show follows “the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning, exploring the unique challenges faced by the women (and men) who carry out this daily televised ritual,” according to Deadline. We don't know plot specifics, but a teaser released on August 12 offers our first introduction to the type of drama we should expect.

With The Morning Show on track to become an Apple TV Plus headliner, there's plenty of buzz around how it'll fare against originals from other streaming services. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming series. Read our full Apple TV Plus review for a complete check-in with the new streaming service.

At Apple's fall keynote, Tim Cook highlighted some of the new shows coming to Apple TV Plus. Cook said the trailer for The Morning Show is one of the most-watched of all time.

After an Apple Special Event on March 25, 2019, Witherspoon announced on Instagram that the series would premiere in Fall 2019.

The Morning Show does not have an official release date, but might coincide with the launch of Apple TV Plus, also expected to debut this fall.

According to IMDb, there are ten episodes of The Morning Show.

Is there a trailer for The Morning Show yet?

Yes, there is. Released on August 19, The Morning Show's full-length trailer gives us our first real sense of the season's plot. Take a look for yourself.

Who's in The Morning Show's cast?

The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell.

Nestor Carbonell (The Dark Knight, Bates Motel), Mark Duplass (Manhunt: The Unabomber, Creep), and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Belle, Black Mirror) also star in The Morning Show.

A longer list, sourced from IMDb, includes:

Jennifer Aniston as Karen Kessler

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

Steve Carell as Mitch Kessler

Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

Mark Duplass as Chip Black

Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Hannah Shoenfeld

Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

Bel Powley as Claire Conway

Victoria Tate as Rena Robinson

Desean Terry as Daniel Henderson

Shari Belafonte as Stage Manager Julia

Katherine Ko as Dhillon Reece-Smith

Joe Marinelli as Donny Spagnoli

Eli Bildner as Joel Rapkin

Ian Gomez as Greg

Hannah Leder, Joe Pacheco, Augustus Prew, David Magidoff, Michelle Meredith, Amber Friendly, Andre Johnson, and Roman Mitichyan appear in seven episodes or less of The Morning Show.

This seems like a fairly large cast for a TV show, but it takes a lot of people to make morning TV happen.