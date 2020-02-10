The first Galaxy S20 camera samples are here — and they're very impressive

Editor's Note: The new Galaxy phones are here! Check out our hands-on reviews of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

We're just a day out from the Galaxy S20's expected unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked 2020, and the leaks are coming harder and faster than ever. This latest one comes from reputable leakster Max Weinbach, who just posted some seriously impressive shots using the S20's new cameras.

Ok. First photo is out of the main sensor and second is 30X zoom. Both from the S20+. https://t.co/YQLgusmdhE pic.twitter.com/nEEhhPhFizFebruary 10, 2020

Among Weinbach's camera samples is a look at the S20 Plus' 30X zoom capabilities. As you can see above, Weinbach used the zoom to blow up a Sega Genesis Mini box from a distance, to the point where you can pretty easily read the small print on the console's packaging.

WELL I'M GLAD YOU ASKED. First 2 are S10, second 2 are S20. https://t.co/gjQTdpQcWr pic.twitter.com/PGuayLBMHMFebruary 10, 2020

The next sample shows just how much Samsung has stepped up its Night Mode. In a side-by-side comparison of Night Mode on a Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S20, shots taken on the newer phone look notably brighter and exhibit more natural-looking colors.

1 S102 S20 https://t.co/Zdhc4kZqh4 pic.twitter.com/Vgf4QhHUSxFebruary 10, 2020

Weinbach also posted a set of shots comparing the wide-angle lenses on both the S10 and S20, though the photos look nearly identical. Interestingly, colors look a bit more vibrant from the S10 here.

If these shots are indeed from the S20 series, Samsung fans could have some serious improvements to look forward to in terms of zoom and low-light photography. We should have a fuller idea of what to expect from the Galaxy S20 (and the newly unveiled Galaxy Z Flip) when Unpacked kicks off on Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. ET, so stay tuned from our on-the-ground impressions.