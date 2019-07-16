The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Pet Owners

When shopping this Prime Day, consider treating your beloved four-legged family members. We know we are. Luckily, Amazon is offering an array pet-friendly products at steep price cuts. The deals won't last long, so get them while they're hot.

Whether you want to discover your pet's breed background or propel treats at them while you're away, there's a Prime Day deal for you. We're particularly intrigued by the Furbo Dog Camera and Treat Dispenser, which is down to $134.99 from $199, but there are plenty of awesome pet items on sale. Here are the best Prime Day deals sure to make tails wag.

Top Prime Day Deals for Pet Owners

Furbo Dog Camera and Treat Dispenser: was $199 now $134.99 @ Amazon

If you've ever wanted to check in on your pet when you're not home, you're not alone. The Furbo Dog Camera and Treat Dispenser makes it easy to see what your four-legged friend is up to, plus you can toss them a treat whenever you please. View Deal

Outward Hound Slow Feeder Bowl: was $12.99 now $9.99 @ Amazon

Sometimes your pets just can't help themselves. The Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl promotes healthy pet eating habits by slowing down meal time. The Prime Day price cut isn't huge, but it brings the bowl under $10. Plus it comes in fun designs and colors. View Deal

PetSafe Self-Cleaning Litter Box: Was $149.99 now $95.16 @ Amazon

Never scoop out your cat's litter box again. The PetSafe ScoopFree Litter Box cleans itself and traps odors for weeks. You'll save 37% when you get one on Prime Day. View Deal

BarkBox Dog Toy Bundle: was $36 now $25.90 @ Amazon

These BarkBox '90s electronics-inspired plushes are undoubtedly the coolest dog toys we've ever seen. It's too bad they're designed to be destroyed. This 30%-off Prime Day package comes with four toys and one bag of all natural treats. View Deal

Embark Dog DNA Test: was $189.00 now $132.30 @ Amazon

Why should DNA tests just be for humans? Embark will analyze your pup's cheek cells for more than 250 dog breeds, as well as wolf, coyote, and wild dog genes. Right now during Prime Day, you can know your dog's genetic makeup for 30% off.View Deal

5Strands Pet Allergy Test: was $180 now $144 @ Amazon

Is your pet constantly scratching, biting its paws or rubbing its face To alleviate their discomfort, you should consider testing them food or environmental allergies. Get the at-home hair sample testing kit for $144 only on Prime Day.View Deal