The Apple Watch 5 just hit its lowest price ever, so act fast

Good news, Apple Watch fans. The new month is starting off with an abundance of Apple Watch deals and right now the Apple Watch 5 is back at its all-time price low.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm) on sale for $354.99. That's the cheapest Apple Watch price we've ever seen and tied with its Black Friday price low. (Keep in mind that only the Pink Sport Band model is on sale at this price).

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $354 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's now $44 off when you select the 40mm model with the Pink Sport Band. View Deal

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $384 @ Amazon

Want a watch with a larger screen? The 44mm model is also on sale for $384.99. That's $44 off and the best price we've seen for this model. It's available at this price with the White or Pink Sport Band.View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 5 sports an always-on display and Apple's latest S5 processor. In our Apple Watch Series 5 review, the watch got a near-perfect rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its useful compass and impressive watchOS 6 software.

