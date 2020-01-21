New PS5 rumor teases February 5 launch event and new features

If this 4chan rumor reposted on Reddit is true, we may have all the details about the Sony PlayStation 5 by next month. The claimed date is February 5.

Of course, knowing where this rumor comes from, you should take it with a whole supermarket bag full of salt. There are a lot more details in the original post, including that the special February 5 ”PlayStation Meeting“ media event will fully reveal the PS5 with its design, specs, new game exclusives, and even price under the tagline "It’s time to play.”

The PS5 fully exposed

According to the post, the “PlayStation Meeting will be held at the Sony Hall in NYC, an indoor venue in which Sony sponsors and supplies tech inside the theatre.” The event will have the console in full display. All of it:

New PS5 console design

New PS5 controller design

New UI/home screen

Full specs

Special features

The post claims that Sony will be hammering various “buzzwords” aka marketdroid speak about the new PS5, which gives us an idea of where this may be going:

"little to no load times"

"blazing fast downloads"

"immersive controls"

"modular installs for games, download whatever"

"disc drive included"

"download the games, or stream the games as an option"

Subscription services, play anywhere

As for the latest line, the anonymous 4chan poster says that “PlayStation Now plays a vital role.” They claim that you will be “either access games through a subscription fee or own the games out right [For a limited time] Sony will bundle a 3-month PS Now subscription with the PS5 in select regions in an effort to promote the service to many new owners.“

They also claim that Remote Play will be another key feature ”allowing to play your PS5 games on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop.” You will be able to play them anywhere as long as there is a fast Wi-Fi or cell connection, with the the console acting “as the database for those games to be streamed wherever.”

The alleged leakster claims that the PlayStation app on mobile will be updated for PS5, “adding a new design and other features to enhance your PS5 experience”.

The final Xbox Series X next to the game developer version of the PS5. (Image credit: Microsoft/LetsGoDigital)

PS5 backward compatible with ALL PlayStations, including PSP?

Another big topic at the event, this leaker says, will be backwards compatibility with with all PS4 games. But it goes further than that.

”Backwards compatibility is such a major feature, that games from all 5 PlayStation platforms (PS1, PS2, PSP, PS3 and PS4), will be compatible on PS5, making it an 'ultimate PlayStation console.'"

All PS4 accessories — DualShock 4 controllers, PSVR, and other PS4 accessories — will be compatible with the PS5 too.

The poster says that there will be more details about these backwards compatibility at E3.

Gran Turismo (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

New PS5 exclusives

There will be time for games at this fabled event. According to the alleged leakster, “Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 21, Demon Souls Remastered, Godfall and Legendz (new title from [Sony’s] Santa Monica Studio) are some of the launch titles for the console.”

Other possibilities include a new Horizon game, new Spider-Man from Insomniac, a new Crash Bandicoot game, new sci-fi titles from Naughty Dog, and new undisclosed titles from Sony‘s Japan and London studios. There will even be a “Final Fantasy 16 qnd [sic] a new Resident Evil title.”

Finally there’s the price tag. According to the 4chan poster, the PS5 will launch October 2020 across the entire planet, with a $499 USD / £449 UK / €449 EU / ¥54,999 price. There will be only one model, the leakster claims.

And then comes the kicker: “the specs will be almost on par with the Xbox Series X (which will be $100 more), and more powerful than Xbox Lockhart (a console that's $100 less with 4TFlops of compute power compared to the PS5's 10TFlops)."

The pre-orders, the leakster believes, “will go up on the same day in select regions.”

The alleged event is only a couple of weeks away, so if it's real, we expect press invites to go out very soon.