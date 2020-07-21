Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 gets official launch date — here's when it's coming

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be revealed on August 5 during Samsung Unpacked, the company's president implied in an event preview shared yesterday.

In a Samsung Newsroom blog post, TM Roh confirmed 5 new devices are launching at Unpacked. While we expect at least 3 of them to be phones, headlined by the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, Roh wrote that the keynote will include devices for "on your wrist" as well.

Specifically, Roh wrote "You will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist)."

In recent weeks, leaks lead us to believe the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 would debut sometime in July. Not only have numerous FCC filings and firmware details surfaced online, but Samsung's precedent also suggested the new wearable would be coming before the Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Last summer, the company released the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 several days before the Galaxy Note 10 Unpacked. This year Unpacked is taking place in early August, which meant a late-July launch of the Watch 3 could be on-brand.

That's not to say the previous timeline is out of the question. We could still see it in the days leading up to Unpacked, then learn more or see it action during the event.

The same could be said for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, the company's upcoming pair of kidney bean-shaped true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation. One leak looped the hearable's launch with the Watch 3 release, with both going on sale at the same time as Unpacked.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 incoming?

The Galaxy Watch 3 will be offered in Bluetooth and LTE variants, as well as 41mm and 45mm case sizes. Each model will sport the infamous rotating bezel, Gorilla Glass DX display, 5ATM rating water resistance, military standard durability and on-board GPS. See our Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 vs. Galaxy Watch Active 2 face-off for more on the biggest changes we're expecting.

Leaker Evan Blass has suggested the Galaxy Watch 3 price will start at $400 and go up to $600. This could match the upcoming Apple Watch 6's expected price range — the entry level Apple Watch Series 5 starts at $399, for reference.

We should know more soon about the Galaxy Watch 3 if it's truly on track to launch within the next 3 weeks.