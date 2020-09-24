Ring's new security camera is a drone that flies around your house

Instead of installing home security cameras all around your house, how about a single camera that flies to the source of the problem? The Ring Always Home Cam is a drone that can give you a bird's eye view of anywhere inside your home, from wherever you are. It will cost $249 when it starts shipping.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Ring Always Home Cam drone uses a quadcopter design, with the rotors housed in a protective basket. Below the rotors is a compartment that houses the battery and 1080p camera. The drone docks in a white base when it needs to recharge. It looks to be pretty small, which is needed if you're planning to fly it around your house.

It also has obstacle avoidance technology so it won't bump into walls and such. When you first use the device, it creates a map of your home, so you can direct it to go to specific rooms.

If you have a Ring Alarm system, the drone can be programmed to automatically fly to where the disturbance was detected. That's sure to be a rude surprise for any intruder or teen trying to sneak back into your house. You can also manually fly the drone around to check on things while you're not home.

We'll add more to this as we learn additional details about the Ring Always Home Cam. It's an interesting idea, but we'll wait to see how practical it is to use. While other companies have tried this concept with outdoor drones, but the low price of Ring's drone makes it more intriguing, and kinda creepy, too.

The Ring Always Home Cam will cost $249, and is expected to ship next year, according to The Verge. However, the drone has to receive FCC clearance before it's released.