Quick! This early Cyber Monday deal has taken £220 off a huge 4K Panasonic TV

With coronavirus still keeping us Brits confined to our homes, having a big-screen TV has never felt more important. And as the Cyber Monday deals begin to mount up, here’s a big screen TV that’ll make the most of all the shows you’ll be bingeing over Christmas.

The 65-inch Panasonic TX-65GX580BZ is just £679. It usually sells for £899, but this deal makes for a saving of £220.

Panasonic TX-65GX580BZ: was £899 now £679 @ Amazon

A 65-inch 4K TV without breaking the bank, the Panasonic TX-65GX580BZ wasn't bad value at £899, but is an absolute steal at £679. With a crisp 4K picture, and support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, your shows will look fabulous whether you're kicking back with a 4K Blu-Ray or streaming from the built-in Netflix and Amazon Prime Video apps.

As well as being a whole lot of screen for your money, the TX-65GX580BZ supports HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision to ensure that you’re fully immersed in whatever you’re watching.

As well as Freeview Play with built-in BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5, there’s also streaming stalwarts Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, so you won’t exactly be short of content to consume.

If £679 is still a bit too rich for your blood, but you can’t see yourself settling for a smaller screen, then it’s worth turning your attention to John Lewis and the £499 Samsung UE65TU7100. It’s a 2020 4K TV that usually sells for £619, saving you £120 for Cyber Monday.

Samsung UE65TU7100: was £619 now £499 @ John Lewis

A cheaper but still formidable option, this 65-inch 4K Samsung TV offers a crisp 4K image with support for HDR10. Plus, Samsung's Tizen OS is not short of streaming apps, with everything from Apple TV Plus to Now TV supported, you won't be short of things to watch for your bargain £499 cost of entry.

While there will clearly be cutbacks for a cheaper TV, the Samsung set still has a lot going for it, including HDR10 and support for smart assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. And there’s no shortage of streaming apps thanks to the widely supported Samsung Tizen operating system. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Now TV, BT Sport, Disney Plus – you name it, it’s in there, meaning there won’t be any need to get any additional HDMI-hogging streaming hardware.

Whichever Cyber Monday TV deals you opt for, your eyes will thank you, especially if you’re entering the world of 4K for the first time.

