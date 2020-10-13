Prime day deal: Amazon slashes $600 off Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop

Prime Day deals are for gamers too! If you've been holding out on splurging for a new gaming laptop, now's your chance to minimize the sticker shock with a deal on Razer's Blade 15 Advanced gaming laptop.
For a limited time, Amazon is offering the new 2020 Razer Blade 15 for just $1,999. That's $600 off and one of the best Prime Day laptop deals yet.
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop: was $2,599 now $1,999 @ Amazon
Razer's 0.7 inch thin gaming laptop is even more beastly this year thanks to an 8-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor. Paired with a vivid 4K OLED display and your choice of RTX 2000 series card, this is a seriously impressive portable gaming rig. It's currently $600 off at Amazon.View Deal
The Razer Blade 15 Advanced has earned many awards for stellar performance and slick aesthetic.
Razer's laptop houses a powerful 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, RTX 2070 Super Max-Q graphics card and a 512 GB SSD in a tiny 0.7 inch form factor. Innovative cooling is also built in, so you'll always get maximum performance without your laptop exploding.
If the specs don't seal the deal, the easy SSD and RAM upgradability should do the trick. Whether you have a need for speed or simply more storage, you'll be able to swap out components with ease.
We're rounding up the best Prime Day deals all week, so follow Tom's Guide for more deals. Don't forget to follow our best Prime Day laptop deals roundup for more deals on gaming and content creation laptops.
