This 70-inch Roku TV deal for $448 just beat every Cyber Monday sale

Walmart made quite a splash in the budget TV business a couple of years ago when it introduced its house Onn line, and it's continuing to undercut its rivals even as they try to offer their best Cyber Monday deals.
Right now, Walmart is offering a 70-inch 4K UHD Onn Roku smart TV for an incredible $448. That's the lowest price we've seen this weekend for a TV with that size and resolution. And that's not even marked down for Cyber Monday TV deals — this is the TV's regular list price.
Onn 70" 4K Roku TV: now $448 @ Walmart
Save $400. The largest model in Walmart's in-house TV lineup delivers 4K Ultra HD resolution on a huge 70-inch screen with the excellent Roku interface managing the experiences. The special Onn Roku voice remote is part of the deal. View Deal
In our Onn 50-inch Roku smart TV review, we loved the tiny but very versatile voice-controlled remote, which is a customized version of the regular remote you get with Roku set-top boxes and streaming sticks. But we did find that the Onn's colors could be a bit brighter and the sound a bit louder. You'll probably want to check out one of the best cheap soundbars.
Despite our reservations, the Onn 70-inch Roku 4K TV is getting rave customer reviews on the Walmart site. Whatever the physical compromises of the set itself, there's no denying the wonderfulness of the Roku interface, which has perhaps the best ease of use and widest variety of streaming services available of any smart-TV interface out there.
