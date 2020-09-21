OnePlus 8T launching October 14 — here's what to expect

It's been rumored that the OnePlus 8T was on its way, but now we know the exact date.

OnePlus has not only confirmed the existence of the OnePlus 8T but has announced a confirmed an October 14 launch. The teaser image also reveals the slogan "Ultra Stops at Nothing."

If you follow the tweet's link to the OnePlus website, you can register to find out more when OnePlus is ready to drop its next announcement. You can also enter a competition to win a OnePlus 8T 5G and other prizes.

Finally, there's a YouTube video at the bottom of the page, starring OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey, Jr, talking about how the phone is on its way, and that it's going to be fast.

Last year, OnePlus staggered its release dates for the OnePlus 7T series. The OnePlus 7T was unveiled in India and the U.S. simultaneously in late September, but the OnePlus 7T Pro came a couple of weeks later in early October.

While this year's coronavirus pandemic means that all bets are off when it comes to predicting smartphone launches, it seems like OnePlus is going for a single global event this time around.

We'd expect more news to come from OnePlus within the next few weeks. During the run-up to the OnePlus Nord 's launch, OnePlus regularly teased specs and design details, so we'd expect it to do something similar again for this phone launch.

The OnePlus 8T is expected to feature the Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset as an upgrade to the original OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, accompanied by at least one RAM and storage option of 8GB/128GB.

The biggest expected change is thought to be to the charging speed of the phone's 4,500 mAh battery, up from 30W to a staggering 65W. Both the OnePlus 8T and Oneplus 8T Pro are expected to have 120Hz displays, but the normal 8T will have a lower FHD resolution to let the 8T Pro's QHD panel stand out more.

There should also be a new camera array on the back, consisting of 48MP main, 16MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 2MP portrait sensors, with a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

We'll be reporting live on the OnePlus 8T launch, as well as any other leaks that lead up to the event.