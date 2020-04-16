MacBooks are getting a big update to extend your battery's lifespan

From the MacBook Air 2020 to the 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple’s laptops offer among the best battery life of any laptop brand, but their sealed designs don’t exactly lend themselves to easy battery replacements.

In an effort to help your MacBook battery last longer, Apple is rolling out a new update for macOS Catalina 10.15.5 that includes a new battery health management feature.

The software uses a combination of data, including your battery temperature and charging history, to estimate how long your battery will last. And it will use that information to determine the total amount of charge delivered to your MacBook, which could extend its life.

This battery health management feature will be available on all MacBooks with two Thunderbolt 3 ports. So that includes the new MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, the older 12-inch MacBook and 13-inch MacBook Air won’t support this feature.

If you want to try this feature out sooner than later, it will be available as part of the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 public beta.

Overall, this is a welcome feature for MacBook owners who want to protect and potentially extend their battery life span. We’ll try it out and report back with our impressions.