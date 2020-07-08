MacBook Pro with OLED-killing display just got a release date

The most anticipated MacBook Pro -- outside of the upcoming Apple Silicon upgrade is on its way ... next year. A new report shows that the work to produce 14-inch (yes, not-13-inch) MacBook Pros that will feature new and improved displays with Mini-LED tech isn't getting started until 2021.

This is courtesy of Taiwanese firm TrendForce, which reports that suppliers and manufacturers will begin to bid for the contract in the first quarter of 2021, which would mean the laptops would likely go into production later that same year. And it's just one of three Mini-LED Apple products coming in the future.

That new 14-inch model (likely made possible thanks to the chassis-slimming gains we're expecting from Apple Silicon/ARM processors) will replace the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and will be produced (according to TrendForce) alongside a 16-inch Mini-LED MacBook Pro.

Assuming the 14-inch Mini-LED MacBook Pro goes into production by mid 2021, that would give Apple enough time for a September/October release, as is typical for the company’s MacBook Pros.

And if that's not enough Apple display news for you, TrendForce notes that its investigations show that "Apple is expected to... release its 12.9-inch, Mini LED backlight-equipped iPad Pro" in the first quarter of next year.

Mini-LED screens: Better than OLED?

Mini-LED, for the unaware, is seen as a superior and replacement technology for OLED screens. They are said to offer the same perks as OLED — higher contrast ratios, truer black tones and quite bright panels — without the burn-in issue that can ruin an OLED screen.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro could not even have the word "Pro" on it. Tech leaker and prognosticator J. Glenn Künzler (at SonnyDickson) recently rumbled about the possibility of The New MacBook or simply a laptop line called MacBook, erasing the MacBook Air and Pro brands from Apple's lineup.

Since Apple is likely to not make too many versions of its ARM-based Silicon chips, the 14-inch MacBook (which he also thinks is coming to replace the 13-inch MacBooks) would simply have one of Apple's chips, while the 16-inch version would be a more powerful model with multiple Apple-made processors.