MacBook Pro 2020 leak reveals key specs

Yet another MacBook Pro 2020 leak is making the rounds online, this time suggesting that Apple's next premium laptop could get a notable power boost — and possibly a new display size.

Twitter user @_rogame, who's known for leaking specs and benchmarks for upcoming PCs, posted an update to their latest findings around the new MacBook Pro last week as discovered via the 3DMark benchmark. The leak doesn't paint a full picture of Apple's next laptop, but it does reveal some key specs including the CPU, RAM and storage.

New config tested (2020 13" Macbook Pro)> i7-1068NG7 2.3GHz base 4.1GHz boost> 32GB of RAM> 4TB SSD https://t.co/XmLXiz5jFTApril 29, 2020

According to @_rogame, a new version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro 2020 has been tested with a 4.1-GHz, Intel Core i7-1068NG7 processor, 32GB of RAM and 4TB SSD. The MacBook Pro's new Core i7 chip may be a rumored new 10th-gen Ice Lake-U CPU that's expected to hit laptops soon.

These specs would represent a big step up in power for the next MacBook Pro (the current models use the older Intel Whiskey Lake CPUs), and will likely also result in a higher price. The current 13-inch MacBook Pro maxes out at $1,999, which gets you a 2.4-GHz 8th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Considering that this leaked model packs exponentially more RAM and storage as well as a more powerful processor, we'd expect it to start in the $3,000 range. One user even wrote "this is overkill" in response to @_rogame's tweet.

Interestingly, speculation is starting to make the rounds that this new MacBook Pro could make the leap from a 13-inch display to a 14-inch one. Now that Apple has bumped its 15-inch MacBook Pro up to the MacBook Pro 16-inch, this isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility.

Note: it’s a refresh to the current 13” So the bigger 14” display upgrade is a big possibilityApril 4, 2020

The MacBook Pro 2020 could arrive as soon as this month, according to recent speculation from reliable Apple leaker Jon Prosser. Aside from improved internals and potentially a bigger display, we expect the new MacBook Pro to ditch the Butterfly keyboard for the improved Magic Keyboard found on the 16-inch MacBook Pro as well as the recently released MacBook Air 2020.