Latest Windows 10 update can be disastrous for gamers — here’s why

It seems that two recent security updates to Windows 10 are causing all manner of problems for some gamers. The issues stem from two updates with the Knowledge Base numbers KB5001330 and KB5001337. (As tech journalists, it would be remiss of us not to nod at the irony of update 1337 being so unbearably lame.)

Posters on Reddit have complained that there seem to be a multitude of issues that are affecting these updates. KB5001330 seems to be copping the most flack, but it seems that users with VSync enabled are seeing big performance hits. The poster who started the thread says removing the update fixes the problems.

There are some things you can try if you're seeing performance issues. Firstly, you can just simply remove updates KB5001330 and KB5001337. Head to the “installed updates” section by first searching for Windows Update or go via the control panel. You can then click “uninstall updates” and pick either KB5001330 or KB5001337 or both and remove them.

The other option might be to do a complete removal and clean install of your graphics-card drivers. Sometimes interactions between Windows and Nvidia and AMD’s drivers can get things messed up, so remove whichever drivers you use and install the latest versions instead.

Removing the problematic update is reasonably simple (Image credit: Future)

It’s also possible to grab a copy of wushowhide from the internet. This was a Microsoft application in older versions of windows that would allow you to temporarily block an update.

Microsoft removed the app, but you can get it from download sites with the glaringly obvious caveat that it could be riddled with malware. It’s not our recommended method of solving this issue.

It’s interesting to note that Nvidia has previously pointed at KB5000842, which Microsoft pushed to users on March 29, as also having some problems. Specifically, computers capable of getting 180fps in Overwatch were seeing performance drop to 40-45 fps when VSync was turned on. The target was 60fps which should be easily achievable. You could, of course, stop using vsync and live with the ghastly screen tearing, if this is your issue.

Tech site NextV is also reporting that installing the two updates, KB5001330 and KB5001337, could even result in a blue screen of death for some users generating multiple error messages. This could be a serious problem if Windows can’t auto-recover itself (it should) and so for safety you might want to consider not installing any of these updates yet.

Using old versions of Windows is generally not a great idea of course, but if the updates make your PC much worse, it’s probably preferable to just take the chance and update when Microsoft releases a new update which addresses these issues.