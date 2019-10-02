Killer Deal: Up to $100 Off Acer Chromebooks

Chromebooks are great alternatives for students and anyone on a tight budget. Although they typically sport less powerful Celeron processors, the cloud-based laptops are still capable of handling most everyday tasks.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 35% off select Acer Chromebooks with prices starting at $149. The sale also includes discounts on Acer monitors, headsets, and backpacks.

Acer Chromebook 11 N7

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 packs an 11.6" display, a 2.4GHz Celeron N3060 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Amazon is currently slashing $50 off its regular price.

Acer Chromebook 315

With its 15.6-inch display and 2.4GHz AMD dual-core A4-9120C CPU, the Chromebook 315 is perfect everyday computing.

Acer Chromebook 15 2019

The Acer Chromebook 15 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display and a Celeron N3350 dual-core CPU.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11

Acer's Chromebook Spin 11 features an 11.6-inch multi-touch display, N3350 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Sister site, LaptopMag reviewed the Acer Chromebook 15 and liked its metal chassis, 1080p display, and solid keyboard. Though they thought its display could be brighter, they rated it 3.5 out of 5 stars for its overall performance.

The Acer Chromebook 15 weighs 3.7 pounds and fits in just about any 15-inch laptop bag. It features two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot.

As far as battery life is concerned, the Chromebook 15 lasted 9 hours and 7 minutes in LaptopMag's battery test, which should be enough to get you through a full day.

If you want to spend the least amount of money possible on a new machine, Amazon also offers the Acer Chromebook 11 N7 for $149 ($50 off).

Amazon's Acer sales ends October 3 at 2:59am ET.