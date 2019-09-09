Killer Deal: Get Your Own Street Fighter II Machine for $187

Yes, there are a lot of fancy video games you can play these days, but none of them can transport you back to the 90s like Street Fighter II. The Capcom classic is one of the best video games of all-time and has done more for the fighting genre than any other video game.

Well, we have some good news for all you SFII-loving fans. Today only, Amazon has the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Cabinet on sale for $187.50. That's $112 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this arcade machine. (By comparison, Walmart has it on sale for $249).

Arcade1Up Street Fighter II: was $299 now $187.50 @ Amazon

The machine stands 45.8 inches high (about 3.8 feet), but you can get a 1-foot riser to boost the machine to standing height. It sports a 17-inch color LCD and comes pre-loaded with Street Fighter II Championship Edition, Super Street Fighter II The New Challengers, and Street Fighter II Turbo. It sports all the original controls and lets you play against the computer or against a buddy.

Sure, you can pick up Street Fighter II for the Switch for $21, but you know very well that it's just not the same thing.

Arcade1Up also offers Galaga, Rampage, and other arcade machines, but only the SFII cabinet is on sale. So better act fast and make sure you put a stop to M. Bison's world-conquering plans.