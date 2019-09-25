Killer Deal: Get a Free Echo Show w/ Ring Video Doorbell Pro

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is one of the best video doorbells out there. And while it may be awhile before we see any Black Friday Amazon deals, the e-tailer is giving us a small peek at what's to come.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 for $249. The Video Doorbell alone is priced at $249, so this deal basically nets you a free Echo Show 5 (an $89.99 value). It's one of the best Amazon bundles we've seen since Prime Day and one of the best smart home deals of the summer.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro w/ Echo Show 5: for $249 @ Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro gives you a 1080p live feed of your front door. This bundle includes a free Echo Show 5, so you can keep tabs on your front door from any room in your house. View Deal

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro gives you a crisp, 1080p feed of your front door. We especially like it because its accompanying app lets you specify exactly which parts of the field of view will trigger motion alerts. As a result, you can get notifications that are more granular than most other camera on the market.

The downside is that the installation process could be easier. That said, it's still possible to get the Ring Video Doorbell Pro up and running without professional help.

In our tests, the camera's wide 160-degree view showed us our entire porch. Its night vision is also decent. What's more, you can view a live feed of your front door and communicate with visitors thanks to the bonus Echo Show 5, which is bundled for free.

Don't care the free Echo Show 5? B&H Photo Video has the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $179, which is $70 off.