Jaguar I-Pace 2022 is coming — and it's bringing advanced features to the US for the first time

Jaguar is set to bring the 2022 model I-Pace electric SUV to the U.S, introducing advanced features the States missed when the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace skipped America.

The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace is set to enjoy a number of upgrades over the 2020 I-Pace — the last I-Pace on U.S. soil — including improvements to the infotainment system, faster charging, a digital rear view mirror, and so much more.

Faster charging will be one of the most important changes this year, and the 2022 I-Pace will now include an 11kW on-board AC charger as standard; that should make it faster to juice up at home. DC rapid charging is unchanged, and offers 100kW speed, but for those times you really need to refuel quickly, rapid charging will net you 63 miles of range in 15 minutes.

The new infotainment system will come with dual-SIM connectivity as standard, a Meridian 3D surround sound system, and improved over-the-air software features. The latter includes the ability to update infotainment, battery management, and charging systems without plugging in.

(Image credit: Jaguar)

The Pivi-Pro infotainment system has also been designed to ensure drivers can access 90% of common tasks in no more than two taps of the screen. That’s going to be incredibly useful, since a lot of automakers seem to be ignoring the fact touchscreens are not easy to use when you're concentrating on the road. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available as well.

And for those long trips, Pivi Pro will be able to map out a route, optimize where you should charge, and display how much charge you should have left at any given waypoint. Those maps stay up to date over the air, which is another benefit of the improved update system.

Drivers will also get to enjoy extra driver assistance features, including a new 3D surround camera, and a ClearSight rear-view digital mirror to ensure visibility at all times. These are joining existing driver assistance features, including Adaptive cruise control, steering assist, a head-up display, emergency braking, and more.

(Image credit: Jaguar)

Cost-wise, the 2022 Jaguar I-Pace prices are just $50 more than the previous model, starting at $69,900. In terms of power, you’re looking at 394 horsepower, 512 lb-ft of torque, all-wheel drive, 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, and the same luxury you’d expect from any Jaguar car. That includes PM2.5 filtration to help clean up the cabin air.

Jaguar hasn’t announced when the 2022 I-Pace will be available, but it seems likely that it will start rolling off the production line towards the end of this year or the start of next year.