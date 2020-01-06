Jabra's Elite Active 75t could be the ultimate workout earbuds

The Jabra Elite 75t are already some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy, and now they're ready for the gym. During CES 2020, Jabra just took the wraps off of the $199 Elite Active 75t: a fitness-focused version of the 75t that are water, dust and sweat-resistant while utilizing Jabra's MySound technology for custom hearing profiles.

The Elite Active 75t buds look very similar to their non-rugged counterparts, with the same in-ear, noise-isolating design that comes in Navy, Titanium Black and Copper Black. The earbuds are IP57 rated to withstand dust and sweat, and promise up to 7.5 hours of battery on a charge as well as up to 28 hours with the charging case.

(Image credit: Jabra)

In addition to being durable, the Elite Active 75t packs Jabra's MySound technology, which was built in collaboration with hearing aid company GN Hearing. This feature lets you create a personal hearing profile by performing a quick hearing test via the Jabra Sound+ app and tweaking your audio settings accordingly.

In our Jabra Elite 75t review, we praised Jabra's earbuds for their long battery life, rich, customizable soundstage and best-in-class charging case. Jabra has already wowed us with its fitness headphones with last year's Elite Active 65t, so we can't wait to put the new model through its paces.

(Image credit: Jabra)

Jabra also unveiled the Elite 45h, a pair of premium over-ear headphones priced at a very competitive $99. These sleek 6-ounce cans promise 40 hours of battery on a single charge, connect via Bluetooth 5.0, pack MySound customization and are designed to deliver crisp calls via a dual-mic design.

Be sure to check out our CES 2020 hub for the latest news and hands-on impressions out of Las Vegas.