Italy vs England live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 final for free

Italy vs England Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Italy vs England Euro 2020 game starts today (Sunday, July 11) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Italy vs England live stream will bring us the final of Euro 2020 from London's Wembley Stadium today (Sunday, July 11) after 50 gruelling and often thrilling games.

The teams have been announced and England coach Gareth Southgate has gone with a five-man defense, as he did against Germany in the last 16. That means winger Bukayo Saka misses out, with Kieran Trippier coming in at right wing back. Phil Foden was injured in training and doesn't make the substitutes bench.

Italy are unchanged from the side that beat Spain in their semi-final on Tuesday, with their only absentee being Leonardo Spinazzola, who was injured against Belgium.

Here are the line-ups:

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Chiesa, Immobile, Insigne.

Subs: Sirigu, Locatelli, Belotti, Berardi, Pessina, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Bastoni, Florenzi, Toloi, Meret.

England: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Phillips, Rice, Shaw, Mount, Sterling, Kane.

Subs: Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Ramsdale, Mings, Coady, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin, Johnstone, James, Saka, Bellingham.

Both sides have faced a tough time reaching this stage, with Italy needing a penalty shoot out to beat Spain in their semi-final, while England only overcame Denmark 2-1 thanks to a generous penalty of their own.

England are the favorites with DraftKings: they're down at -134 to win, with Italy at +115. Home advantage is a factor here, as is England's easier route to the final, with Italy having needed extra time in their previous two games.

Whoever wins, it promises to be a classic: England haven't won a major trophy (or even been in a final) since 1966, while Italy will be looking to take their first Euro title since 1968.

It all kicks off at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT) and the good news is that you can watch the entire Italy vs England live stream for free, regardless of where you are in the world. So here's how to watch the Euro 2020 final.

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream for free

The Italy vs England live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K. and some other European countries, which is good news wherever you happen to be right now.

In the case of the U.K., for instance, the Italy vs England live stream will be broadcast for free on both the BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub. The only other thing you'll need is a valid U.K. TV license.

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream from outside your country

It's natural that you might want to watch the Euro 2020 final coverage from your home country, but what if you're not there when the game is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Italy vs England live stream from on the BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to the ITV Hub or another website and watch the game.

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Italy vs England live stream on ESPN. If you have that as part of your cable package, you can also stream the game through the ESPN website. Either way, the game starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT, with pre-match commentary and analysis starting 30 minutes earlier.

If you've already cut the cord, you can instead look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. It's a little more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you're in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Italy vs England live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub.

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Italy vs England live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC1 and the BBC iPlayer, and ITV and its ITV Hub. Pre-game buildup will begin on BBC at 6.20 p.m. and ITV at 6.30 p.m. ahead of the 8 p.m. kick-off, giving you plenty of time to soak up the pre-match atmosphere.

BBC will have Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Frank Lampard in the studio, while commentary will come from Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas. On ITV, Mark Pougatch will be joined by Ian Wright, Roy Keane and Gary Neville. Commentary will be from Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon.

If you're not in the U.K. but have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Italy vs England live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still catch the Italy vs England live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is a VPN service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Italy vs England live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Italy vs England live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

Italy vs England squads

Italy Position Salvatore Sirigu (1) Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (21) Goalkeeper Alex Meret (26) Goalkeeper Giovanni Di Lorenzo (2) Defender Giorgio Chiellini (3) Defender Leonardo Spinazzola (4) Defender Emerson (13) Defender Francesco Acerbi (15) Defender Leonardo Bonucci (19) Defender Alessandro Bastoni (23) Defender Alessandro Florenzi (24) Defender Rafael Tolói (25) Defender Manuel Locatelli (5) Midfielder Marco Verratti (6) Midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli (7) Midfielder Jorginho (8) Midfielder Matteo Pessina (12) Midfielder Federico Chiesa (14) Midfielder Bryan Cristante (16) Midfielder Nicolò Barella (18) Midfielder Federico Bernardeschi (20) Midfielder Andrea Belotti (9) Forward Lorenzo Insigne (10) Forward Domenico Berardi (11) Forward Ciro Immobile (17) Forward Giacomo Raspadori (22) Forward Roberto Mancini Coach