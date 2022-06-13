iPhone 14 selfie camera upgrades just got tipped

Get ready to take more selfies than ever on the iPhone 14. Some big changes are apparently in the works for the front-facing camera on all models that could really up its image quality.

As claimed by Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab), an Apple analyst familiar with the company's supply chain, this year's flagship iPhone line-up will gain autofocus on their selfie cameras for the first time. Kuo goes on to name which companies are making the various parts of the camera, but for us average users, this is the key takeaway.

Currently, your iPhone selfie camera uses fixed focus, meaning you'll only get your clearest shots if you hold the phone a certain distance away from your face. Autofocus will instead mean the camera will be able to adapt to different distances, giving you more freedom to take photos as you wish.

In terms of specific upgrades, Kuo says the new selfie camera module will add a voice coil motor (VCM) to power the autofocus plus a 6-part lens, an upgrade over the current 5-part lens. A 6P lens should make for fewer distortions and artifacts in your selfie images, as these can be caused by reflections within cameras with less complex lenses.

Previous rumors have said that the selfie shooter will also use a new, wider f/1.9 aperture (current iPhones use an f/2.2 aperture). A wider aperture means more light shining on the sensor beneath, and that should make for better performance in low light conditions. It'll also mean a lower depth of field though, so Apple will need to rework its portrait mode algorithm and other camera effects to compensate.

Unfortunately, these rumors have also said that adding this new camera tech would make the iPhone 14 more expensive to make. It seems likely therefore that the whole iPhone range could increase in price accordingly, as Apple's likely to pass that cost on to iPhone users.

The other big rumored camera upgrade is only tipped for the iPhone 14 Pro, namely a 48MP main camera. The rest of the cameras, including the main camera on the standard iPhone 14, are said to be sticking with 12MP. This is perhaps disappointing given how rival Android phones are regularly offering much higher resolution cameras. On the other hand, this hasn't stopped the iPhone from topping our best camera phones guide in the past.

If Apple sticks to its usual schedule, we should see the iPhone 14 debut this September. Until then though, you can keep up with all the latest rumors and leaks in our iPhone 14 hub, or our iPhone 14 Pro hub if you're only interested in Apple's top-performing phones.