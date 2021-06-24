iPhone 13 alleged dummy units reveal a pretty boring design

We’ve heard all sorts of things about the iPhone 13 recently, but we haven't seen many images of the phones themselves. Some images of iPhone 13 dummy units have just surfaced, which is the next best thing.

The image in question, from noted leaker Sonny Dickson on Twitter, shows off four different iPhone models, which is what we expected. Represented are the base iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Unfortunately, the design looks very similar to the iPhone 12 range.

Obviously, the iPhone 13 and 13 mini dummy units feature a small camera design change. The two rear camera lenses are laid out diagonally, unlike the vertical layout on their iPhone 12 equivalents.

(Image credit: Sonny Dickson)

That said, the dummy Pro models look almost identical to their predecessors at first glance. Dickson claims that the Max model looks slightly larger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max , but obviously it’s impossible to verify that from a single photo.

If these dummy units are the real deal, it’s likely that they came from some sort of case or accessory maker. You may have noticed that there are always a huge range of third-party cases and accessories ready to go whenever a new iPhone launches. These dummy devices can be useful in helping to test them, and ensure that the products are compatible with the phones from day one.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger pic.twitter.com/RqxNiOfBnbJune 23, 2021 See more

Whether they’re officially sourced from Apple, or based on leaked specs and dimensions, isn’t clear. So while these could be an accurate representation of what Apple has coming this Fall, there’s no way to know for sure.

Still, the dummy units do line up with rumors we’ve heard so far. Or at least they look like they do from the back, The fact we can't see the front of these dummy units means we can’t see if they feature the smaller notch that’s heavily rumored to be coming on all four iPhone 13 models.

Other rumors say that the phones should be coming with 5.4-, 6.1- and 6.7-inch displays. The Pro models may have LTPO panels and adaptive 120Hz refresh rates. The rumor mill has also suggested that the iPhone 13 will feature larger camera lenses, which may boost image quality by allowing more light to reach the sensor. There’s also some word that the iPhone 13 Pro phones may feature a periscope-like telephoto lens, which will allow for greater optical zoom capabilities.

Some rumors also say that there will be a 1TB storage option for at least the iPhone 13 Pro models, though others have since refuted this, so we’ll have to see what Apple decides on. The same is also true of under-display TouchID, with conflicting reports claiming we may see it on the iPhone 13, or that it’s being held back for 2022’s iPhone 14 .

We expect the iPhone 13 to come with a new A15 Bionic chipset and improved 5G, and word is there may be support for Wi-Fi 6E, which promises to support faster wireless speeds than ordinary Wi-Fi 6 can offer.

The iPhone 13 range is currently rumored to launch in the third week of September. Should that happen we should see the phones actually arrive in customer hands the following week. Let's just hope that the phone's plain exterior design isn't representative of the rest of the phone.