Hurry! iPad Air deal is just $539 before Prime Day

Apple's iPad Air has everything you can possibly want in a tablet for a good price, and that price just got even cheaper as Prime Day deals are starting to trickle in.

Right now you can get the 10.9-inch iPad Air for just $539 at Amazon, which is one of the first Prime Day iPad deals we've seen. That's $60 off and the lowest price we've seen since Black Friday. This sleek tablet sports slim bezels and a fast A14 Bionic CPU, and you can pair it with a Magic Keyboard so it can double as a laptop.

10.9" iPad Air (64GB/2020): was $599 now $539 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice deal: The new iPad Air sports a larger 10.9-inch display, speedy A14 Bionic CPU and support for USB-C charging. Plus, with Magic Keyboard support, you get iPad Pro-like versatility. This pre-Prime Day deal price ties the Black Friday low. View Deal

10.9" iPad Air (256GB/2020): was $749 now $699 @ Amazon

Rarely on sale, Amazon also has the 256GB iPad Air on sale for $699.99. That's the second-cheapest price we've seen for the higher capacity model and one of the best deals this week. View Deal

In our iPad Air 2020 review, we called it the best tablet for most people. And it's easy to see why. You get an elegant and thin design and a display that's bright, sharp and colorful. Other highlights include an excellent webcam, USB-C charging and support fo the 2nd gen Apple Pencil.

The only real strike against this slate is the lack of Face ID, but the power button includes a Touch ID sensor for easily unlocking the device.

In our web surfing battery test, the iPad Air lasted an excellent 10 hours and 29 minutes, so you should have no problem making it through most of the day. Not bad for a tablet that weighs only 1 pound.

