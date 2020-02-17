Killer MacBook deal: All models $200 off for Presidents Day sale

Update February 18: Best Buy's sale has ended, but make sure to follow our best MacBook deals and best Apple deals guides for the latest discounts on all things Mac.

Best Buy's Presidents Day sale is offering huge discounts on everything from TVs and headphones to appliances and smartwatches. But some of the best deals are on laptops, including Apple's entire MacBook lineup.

Right now Best Buy is taking $200 off the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro, so you'll save big no matter which Apple laptop you wind up selecting.

MacBook Air (13-inch): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air is a lightweight laptop with plenty of power for most everyday tasks, including a dual-core Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and fast 128GB SSD. Other highlights include a bright and sharp Retina display and Touch ID sensor for quick logins.View Deal

MacBook Pro 13-inch: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Pro gives you more oomph than the MacBook Air with a quad-core Core i5 CPU that gets paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB SSD. The MacBook Pro also offers faster Intel Iris graphics, making this system a better choice for creative pros.View Deal

MacBook Pro 16-inch (2019): was $2,399 now $2,199 @ Best Buy

The 16-inch MacBook Pro offers a comfortable scissor switch keyboard, which is a big upgrade over Apple's butterfly layout. You also get a blazing 9th-gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage along with AMD Radeon Pro 5330M graphics. View Deal

If you're trying to decide which MacBook to buy, the MacBook Air is Apple's entry-level laptop and its dual-core Intel Core i5 CPU offers a good amount of power for everyday tasks, including surfing the web, watching videos and doing some light photo editing.

Stepping up to the 13-inch MacBook Pro will get you a more powerful quad-core processor along with beefier Iris graphics. It's one of the best laptops available. The 13-inch MacBook Pro also offers a Touchbar, which offers some handy shortcuts but is definitely not a reason to buy. It's really more about the extra muscle.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro steps you up to a larger and sharper 16-inch Retina Display and the best-sounding speakers we've heard in a laptop. A beastly 9th-gen Core i7 CPU comes standard. But the biggest upgrade is the keyboard, which ditches Apple's controversial butterfly switches for scissor switches; the result is a much more comfortable typing experience.

Be sure to check out all of Best Buy's President Day sales on laptops before time runs out and go to our main Presidents Day sales hub to see the best sales from all over the web.