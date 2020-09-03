How to watch The Boys season 2 online: Amazon Prime release date, cast and reviews

The Boys season 2 release date, schedule The Boys season 2 premieres Friday, September 4 on Amazon Prime with the first three episodes. The remaining five episodes will be released weekly on Fridays.

It's almost time to watch The Boys season 2 online on Amazon Prime Video. The dark, cynical superhero drama returns for more bloody battles between the Vought International super team, the Seven, and the vigilantes trying to take them down.

With new faces Aya Cash and Shawn Ashmore joining the cast, The Boys season 2 is sure to be a banger.

The Boys took the streaming world by storm in the summer of 2019, quickly becoming one of Amazon’s most watched shows ever thanks to its gritty twist on the saturated superhero genre.

We can't wait to see what’s next for Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell and crew as they continue to take the fight to Homelander and the not-so-super heroes of The Seven.

Here’s everything to know about how to watch The Boys season 2.

How to watch The Boys season 2 online anywhere, with a VPN

If you're away from home, in one of the few areas that doesn't get Amazon Prime, you don't need to miss The Boys season 2. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Boys season 2 online in the US and the UK (and most other countries too)

Practically everyone around the world has access to Amazon Prime Video, which means they can watch The Boys season 2 online starting on Friday, September 4.

The first three episodes will drop on premiere day. The remaining eight episodes will air weekly on Fridays. See below for more information about the episode titles and dates.

The Boys season 2 trailer

The Boys season 2 released the official full-length trailer on Aug. 4. It introduces Aya Cash as The Seven’s latest recruit, Stormfront. She's a social media-savvy supe who makes an immediate splash with the public — which makes Homelander jealous and very angry. Meanwhile, the Boys are on the run, but Butcher is nowhere to be found.

You can also watch the first three minutes of The Boys season in The Boys F**kin' Reunited stream. Host Patton Oswalt gathered the entire cast via video conference to unpack all the gory madness from season 1, and get all the juicy secrets on season 2.

The footage starts at minute 47:30 below:

The Boys season 2 cast

Most of the core cast of The Boys will return for season 2. On the vigilante side, that includes Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso) and The Female (Karen Fukuhara). They’ll be joined once again by their leader, the anti-hero Billy Butcher (Karl Urban).

As far as the supes go, we'll see Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), The Deep (Chace Crawford), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

In October 2019, Kripke revealed that beloved geek actor Patton Oswalt will be joining the cast in The Boys Season 2, posting a selfie with the actor alongside an ominous #SecretRole hashtag.

Aya Cash (from You're the Worst) is also joining the cast of The Boys season 2. She's playing the superhero Stormfront.

In the comics, Stormfront is male, in the mold of Thor and Shazam. But the show's new take on the character is a very powerful woman who can go toe to toe with Homelander.

“She’s the grenade that gets thrown into Homelander’s world and the world of the Seven,” Starr told Entertainment Weekly. "She really causes me so many problems."

The Boys season 2 episodes

The Boys season 2 will consist of eight episodes. A few months ago, creator Eric Kripke announced a major change to how The Boys season 2 will air on Amazon. It won't be released all at once, as season 1 was.

Instead, the first three episodes will premiere on Sept. 4, then the rest of the episodes will stream weekly.

Here's a guide to The Boys season 2 episode titles and writers:

"The Big Ride" by Eric Kripke

"Proper Preparation and Planning" by Rebecca Sonnenshine

"Nothing Like It in the World" by Michael Saltzman

"Over the Hill with the Swords of a Thousand Men" by Craig Rosenberg

"We Gotta Go Now" by Ellie Monahan

"The Bloody Doors Off" by Anslem Richardson

"Butcher, Baker, Candlestick Maker" by Craig Rosenberg

"What I Know" by Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Boys season 2 reviews

The reviews of The Boys season 2 are mixed, leaning toward positive. Here's a roundup of what critics are saying:

Los Angeles Times: "As with Season 1, new episodes mine disturbing corners of reality with crude humor, wonderfully flawed characters and smart, timely themes, taking aim at everything from white supremacist idiots to cancel culture’s self-appointed woke police."

Hollywood Reporter: "Seriously, if the team behind The Boys put half the time and thought into plot, characterization and action that they put into finding different ways to blow people to kingdom come, it would truly be one of the best shows on TV. It's not. But it's definitely one of the best shows on TV for fans of watching people go boom (and occasionally "pop," "zap" or "sizzle"), and the second season continues to have enough unrelenting snark and cynicism and occasional commentary for plenty of other viewers as well."

The Verge: "While the new batch of eight episodes goes in all sorts of exhilarating and strange directions, it’s that last part that The Boys is most interested in this year: if superheroes are made in a lab, who made them and why? And is all this part of their plan?"

NPR: "It creates an environment that, at times, mirrors the anarchic spirit of an energetic video game; unpredictable, more in-your-face and more grown up. It can also feel self-indulgent, encouraging a cavalier attitude about extreme violence that is troubling. No one's angling to get a PG-13 rating on this show."