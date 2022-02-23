How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online from anywhere — release date and time

If you're hearing that it's time to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 — the final run of the Shelby gang — but wonder why Netflix hasn't woken up to that fact? Well, herein lies the issue with a series shared across two streaming services: Netflix isn't getting the first run of the show. The good news, though, is that you'll be able to stream Peaky Blinders season 6 from BBC iPlayer no matter where you are.

Peaky Blinders season 6 start time, channel Peaky Blinders season 6 debut date: Sunday (Feb. 27) at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. GMT

Schedule: New episodes of Peaky Blinders season 6 arrive on Sundays at the above time.

Where to stream: BBC iPlayer (free)

How to watch from anywhere: Use ExpressVPN (100% risk-free)

Even though season five ended with Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) pointing a gun to his own head, we've got six whole episodes to play out what happens after he apparently doesn't kill himself. Reviews haven't yet spoiled why he doesn't kill himself.

That said, the identity of the 'Black Cat' — the person who betrayed Shelby — seems to be something Peaky Blinders season 6 won't leave you waiting long for. After the traditional fast-forward, the Shelbys are apparently still stuck trying to figure out what to do with all of the opium they acquired last season.

As for Sir Oswald Mosley? Don't expect to see him up front, but as the below trailer reveals — he's still in the picture. One name fans are definitely waiting for is Tom Hardy, as his Alfie Solomons has been teased for a return.

Death looms over the show, as Tommy's still dealing with the revelations of his mother's suicide. Sadly, co-star Helen McCrory (who played Polly Gray) passed away in her fight with cancer during the pandemic, and reportedly was unable to be a part of the production.

When does Peaky Blinders season 6 come out?

The BBC airs Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 1 on February 27, while Netflix's release date for the season is TBA.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 in the UK

You can watch Peaky Blinders in the UK on BBC iPlayer. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 1 debuts on Sunday (Feb. 27) at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because BBC isn't in the U.S. and Netflix won't have Peaky Blinders season 6 on the same day doesn't mean you need to miss Peaky Blinders season 6 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is the right one for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN, which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN right now. We were impressed by its ability to access more than 3,000 services across 94 countries and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not 100% happy with it.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 in the US, Canada and Australia

Thankfully, you don't need Netflix for this. Yes, while Netflix may be the place to watch Peaky Blinders in America, it's not going to have Peaky Blinders season 6 as early as the BBC. The new season has to end on BBC before it goes to Netflix, so do not expect it prior to the 4th of April.

Of course, those in the U.S. who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service such as ExpressVPN to log in to the BBC iPlayer.

Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer

Sun's down, guns out, as the Peaky Blinders season 6 trailer starts with a shadowy Tommy Shelby pulling out an automatic firearm to start the new season off with a bang. Anna Calvi's "Hunter" (the Hunted version) plays in the background, as a new season's tumult is previewed.