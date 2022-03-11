How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 online — time and where to stream

It's almost time to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 online and see if Tommy can pull off the huge plan he's got, which combines wealth, vengeance and toppling fascism. The good news, though, is that you'll be able to stream Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 from BBC iPlayer no matter where you are.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 start time, channel Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 date: Sunday, March 13) at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. GMT

Schedule: New episodes of Peaky Blinders season 6 arrive on Sundays at the above time.

Where to stream: BBC iPlayer (free)

How to watch from anywhere:

Episode 2 picked up where the first chapter left off, as we've learned why Ruby was speaking in Gypsy tongues about a devil. The truth, it turns out, is that curses actually work in the Peaky Blinders cinematic universe. Ruby's haunted by the first person Tommy ever killed, a green-eyed Prussian soldier.

And the cure for all thins? Well, Tommy's thinking that Esme (the wife of late brother John) may be able to help, as Tommy's struggling with the concern of the "grey man" coming for his family. And we're going to need answers quickly, as Ruby's blood-stained coughs from the end of the episode ring as deadly threats.

We also met another new threat to the Shelby way of life: Diana Mitford (played by Amber Anderson). A big-evil for the season if ever there were one — she's already made reference to being friends with that German Chancellor — Mitford's mocking treatment of Lizzy and Tommy raised all the right flags.

In addition to all of that, Tom Hardy's back as Alfie Solomons, thanks to a visit from Tommy. We're excited by his return, and wonder how he will be used as a chess-piece by the show's writers.

When does Peaky Blinders season 6 come out?

The BBC airs Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 on March 13, while the Peaky Blinders season 6 Netflix release is not confirmed (but we have good ideas).

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can watch Peaky Blinders in the UK on BBC iPlayer. It's totally free to view; you'll need to register, but there's no cost.

Peaky Blinders season 6 episode 3 debuts on Sunday (March 13) at 9 p.m. GMT on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because BBC isn't in the U.S. and Netflix won't have Peaky Blinders season 6 on the same day doesn't mean you need to miss Peaky Blinders season 6 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be easy these days.

How to watch Peaky Blinders season 6 in the US, Canada and Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Thankfully, you don't need Netflix for this. Yes, while Netflix may be the place to watch Peaky Blinders in America, it's not going to have Peaky Blinders season 6 as early as the BBC. The new season has to end on BBC before it goes to Netflix, so do not expect it prior to the 4th of April.

Of course, those in the U.S. who want to watch it live with our friends in the U.K. will need a VPN service to log in to the BBC iPlayer.

As for what is scheduled to debut in America, we've got all the details on how to watch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty online. Also check out why our streaming editor says he'd cancel Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu this month.