How to watch Ireland vs. Wales: Live stream Six Nations 2020 rugby online

Wales got off to a roaring start defending their Six Nations rugby crown, routing Italy 42-0. A sterner test awaits tomorrow (Feb. 8) when Ireland takes on the Welsh, after seeing off Scotland 19-12 in their Six Nations opener. We've got everything you need to catch Ireland vs Wales live stream action, as the match begins right now.

The winner of the Ireland vs. Wales match figures to have the inside track on winning the 2020 Six Nations. So you'll want to make sure that you tune in to watch this match, either on television or via a live stream. The Ireland vs. Wales Six Nations match can be hard to find, but you do have streaming options available no matter where you are.

Here's where you can watch Ireland vs. Wales, along with how to use a VPN to follow the match if you're out of the country.

Ireland vs. Wales start time, channels The Wales vs. Ireland Six Nations match began at 9:15 a.m. EST/6:15 a.m. PST with live coverage on NBC Sports Gold.

In the UK, you'll be able to watch the match at 2:15 p.m. GMT on ITV.

How do I live stream Ireland vs. Wales from anywhere on earth?

Don't worry if you're outside of the country when the Six Nations tournament takes place. You can use a virtual private network, or VPN, to log onto the internet, disguising your location so that you can access the same streaming services you'd enjoy if you were back at home.

Live stream Ireland vs. Wales in the UK, Canada and Australia

ITV has coverage of Ireland vs. Wales in the UK, so that means you can also stream this Six Nations match on the ITV Hub. If you've got the ITV app (Android, iOS), you can stream the match on your phone or tablet.

If you're in Canada, DAZN is carrying Six Nation matches. The streaming service, which also features boxing and other sports, costs $100 a year.

Australians have two options to stream Ireland vs. Wales. beIN Sports is showing every match of the 2020 Six Nations, and Foxtel customers can just add beIN channels to their package for $19.99.

Live stream Ireland vs. Wales in the US

All 2020 Six Nations matches, including Ireland vs. Wales, can be found on the NBC Sports Gold subscription service. The rugby package costs $79.99 and features the Heineken Cup and Premiership Rugby matches in addition to Six Nations coverage.

If you don't mind watching Ireland vs. Wales on tape delay, NBCSN will show the match at 10 a.m. EST/7 a.m. PST — that's only 45 minutes after the actual kickoff. You will need a cable subscription to watch NBSCN, whether that's on a TV set, via the NBC Sports website or on the NBC Sports app (Android, iOS).

Given up on cable? You can still follow the Ireland vs. Wales match, but you'll need to hop onto a subscription streaming service that includes NBCSN to do it. Fortunately, you've got a couple different options at your disposal. (Remember, that this option means you're watching the match on tape delay — only NBC Sports Gold carries Ireland vs. Wales live.

