How to pre-order the Apple iPad Air 4

The iPad Air 4 is the tablet we all want. It sports a larger 10.9-inch screen, new A14 Bionic CPU, and it promises a 40% boost in performance when compared to its predecessor. With a starting price of $599 (64GB), the new tablet will go on sale in October.

We can't be more specific than that — Apple didn't release an exact date for iPad 4 Air sales. Nor did the company say when iPad Air 4 pre-orders will commence, as opposed to iPad 8 pre-orders, which have already begun. Nevertheless, here's what you can expect from Apple's other new tablet.

Apple iPad Air 4: from $599 @ Apple Store

The iPad Air 4 is the most advanced iPad to date. It's the first tablet to use Apple's A14 Bionic CPU, which means it could even give the iPad Pros a run for their money. It also features a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, new Touch ID standby button, and it comes in five colors. It'll be available in October. View Deal

The iPad Air 4's most noticeable upgrade is its larger 10.9-inch, 2360 x 1640 Liquid Retina screen. (The previous model featured a 10.5-inch Retina display). The tablet also has slimmer bezels, which gives it an iPad Pro-like design despite measuring nearly the same size as its predecessor.

Other upgrades include a new A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP wide camera, 4K video recording, and a new fingerprint Touch ID built into the tablet's standby button. (There's no more Touch ID home button at the bottom of the tablet). In terms of connectivity, the iPad Air 4 now features a USB-C port for connecting to cameras, hard drives, and external monitors up to 4K.

The iPad Air 4 is also available in new finishes including silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue. Pricing starts at $599 for the base model and $729 for the cellular model.

The base model comes with 64GB of storage. Upgrading to 256GB tacks on an additional $150 to your price.

iPad Air 4 pre-order deals

Although pre-orders haven't started, we've already spotted the first iPad deals on Apple's new tablet. At Verizon, trade in your old tablet and get $100 towards the purchase of a new iPad when purchased on a Verizon Device Payment. Alternatively, if you buy any iPhone on a Verizon Device Payment, you'll get $100 off a new iPad purchased on an installment plan. (The offers aren't on Verizon's homepage yet, but should be very soon).