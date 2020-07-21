How to buy the OnePlus Nord: Where you can get it, what you'll pay

Even before its official debut this week, OnePlus fans have been wondering how to get the OnePlus Nord. Now that OnePlus' new mid-tier phone is out — there's good news and bad news.

First the good news: The OnePlus Nord packs everything we could ever want in a mid-tier phone. It balances premium features with an ultra-low price that should make its competition weak in the knees.

Unfortunately, the OnePlus Nord will only be available in the UK, Europe, India, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Furthermore, the phone won't be available until August 4.

OnePlus Nord preorder and price

The OnePlus Nord base model will cost £379 in the UK, €399 in Europe, and ₹24,999 in India. In total, it'll be available in 27 European countries. You can preorder the OnePlus Nord now or wait till the phone's release on August 4.

OnePlus Nord: from £379 @ Amazon

The OnePlus Nord packs everything you could want in a mid-tier phone including a 6.4-inch AMOLED (2400 x 1080; 90Hz) display, Snapdragon 765G CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also offers four rear camera, dual front cameras, and 5G connectivity. The 8GB/128GB model will be released in the UK on August 4. View Deal

OnePlus Nord: from ₹24,999 @ Amazon

The 8GB/128GB configuration of the OnePlus Nord will debut in India on August 4 for ₹27,999. The cheaper ₹24,999 model (6GB/64GB) will debut in September. View Deal

How to get the OnePlus Nord in the U.S.

Currently, the OnePlus Nord is not coming to the United States. However, in an interview with Tom's Guide, Tuomas Lampen, OnePlus' head of European Strategy, said that Europe and India will be a test run to gauge demand for the OnePlus Nord. If it makes sense for the company to bring the OnePlus Nord to the United States, there's a chance it could make a US debut.

OnePlus Nord first impressions

In our OnePlus Nord hands on, we found that the phone looks and feels like a premium smartphone. Compared to the 4.7-inch LCD display on the iPhone SE, the 6.44-inch display on the OnePlus Nord is stunning.

Its Snapdragon 765G CPU won't beat Apple's A13 chip — nor will it beat Android phones with the Snapdragon 865 — but it should provide more than enough horsepower for everyday tasks and games. Its 8GB of RAM (standard on all models) should also help make this phone snappy and fast.