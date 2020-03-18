Holy crap! Cheap Bose 700 deal just dropped to $299 on Nordstrom

The Bose 700 are among the best headphones you can get period. Rarely on sale outside of major holidays, they're now $100 off.

For a limited time, you can get the Bose 700 headphones on sale for $299.25 at Nordstrom. To be fair, Rakuten had them on sale for this price during Presidents' Day, but make no mistake — this is the cheapest they've ever gotten and a price we've only seen once before.

Bose 700: was $399 now $299 @ Nordstrom

The Bose 700 headphones are the best noise-cancelling 'phones you can get. Even better, they're now $100 off and at their lowest price ever. View Deal

In our Bose 700 review, we praised the headphones' sleek design, superb noise cancelling, and rich/balanced audio quality. They offer a supremely comfortable set of ear cups, seamless smart assistant integration for Google Assistant and Alexa, and an excellent companion app.

In terms of noise cancelling, the headphones were able to muffle an argument between two frustrated straphangers on New York's crowded A train. At the halfway mark of the noise-cancelling settings, I could make out that the disagreement was about how close the two passengers were standing to each other.

Headphones deals like this are very rare — so get them on sale while you can.