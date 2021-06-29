Fans think Dr. Strange has a secret WandaVision cameo — but we’re not buying it

Someone has spotted something interesting in the final scene of WandaVision. And this small, weird visual quirk has sent the internet off to do what it always does: speculate that there's a lot of meaning, and wondering what it means for Wanda’s future adventures.

An apparent change in the scene features what looks like a cloaked spectral figure floating towards Wanda’s cabin, with fans suggesting that it could be attempting to set up Dr Strange 2.

You can check it out right now if you have Disney Plus. Open WandaVision episode 9, fast forward to about 45 minutes into the episode and look in the top left corner as the camera zooms in towards Wanda sitting outside her cabin. You’ll notice… something, which looks very much like a transparent cloaked figure.

After checking an earlier version of this scene, I can confirm that the ‘figure’ isn’t there. The original version of the scene is also notable in that there are fewer trees present. So someone has gone back and done a George Lucas, and retroactively changed the scene for one reason or another.

But is this figure a tease of something yet to come, or something else entirely? My guess is that Marvel fans are so desperate for a link to Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which Wanda is confirmed to have a role in, that they’re seeing things that aren’t there.

Upon close inspection, this ‘figure’ looks to me like a glitch or blemish on the camera. Because it remains completely static, never moving or changing size. It just looks as though it’s moving because the camera is moving. You can see that for yourself. Cover the ‘figure’ with your finger and see if it ever actually moves out from under it. You’ll find that it doesn’t.

The saga of Dr Strange featuring in WandaVision is a weird one, since the Sorcerer Supreme was originally supposed to appear in the series in cameo form. But he was later cut for various reasons, including Marvel not wanting to take away from the fact this is Wanda’s story.

"Some people might say, 'Oh, it would've been so cool to see Doctor Strange,'" Marvel chief Kevin Feige told Rolling Stone. "But it would have taken away from Wanda. We didn't want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie -- here's the white guy, 'Let me show you how power works.'"

Obviously, people wanted to see Strange, and seem to be grasping at straws to try and imagine a cameo into the series. Fortunately, not everyone feels that way, with some pointing out that it does just look like a water droplet wound up on screen.

The only question is, why did Marvel change this scene at all? It was perfectly fine before, and adding extra trees into the mix does absolutely nothing. It's bit like adding Boba Fett to the first Star Wars movie. Without an answer here, it's hard to definitively pour water on this fan theory.

So while we don't think Dr. Strange is there, this still looks rather strange. Maybe we'll learn more in the future about this, or maybe it's going to be like how the Castilian credits for Loki revealed a plot point.