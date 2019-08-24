Disney D23 Expo 2019: Schedule, Dates, and the Latest Marvel and Star Wars News

While we're not expecting that Disney will bring Spider-Man back into the fold today, the D23 2019 Expo should give us a lot to talk about. Primarily, the first day of the show is expected to feature news about Disney+ , the new streaming service coming to the platform.

In terms of what to expect from D23, the house of the mouse could show more of Star Wars: The Last Skywalker , which is coming later this year. Marvel's also been mum about its Hulu lineup, known as The Offenders, and D23 is definitely a place where we could see more of M.O.D.O.K., Howard The Duck and the rest of the gang.

What is the D23 Expo?

Dubbed "The Ultimate Fan Event," the D23 Expo is a biennial (occuring every other year) event where Disney puts on a big shindig for its most ardent supporters. Stars and creators talk at panels, and the company reveals news regarding upcoming movies and amusement park content.

As always, the D23 2019 Expo is being held in Anaheim, California at the Anaheim Convention Center.

D23 is Disney's big fan club, drawing its name from the D in Walt Disney's last name and the 23 from 1923, when he founded the company. It's been around since 2009.

When is the D23 2019 Expo?

The 2019 D23 Expo just kicked off today (August 23) and will run to Sunday, August 25. Today's panels began at 10:30 a.m. local time (1 p.m. Eastern).

What's going on right now at D23 Expo?

Today (Aug. 24), we found out where Kit Harrington's landing in the MCU. The New York Times' Kit Buchanan tweeted that the former Jon Snow will be "joining ETERNALS as a non-Eternal, Dane Whitman (who is also known as Black Knight)."

A Black Widow teaser was shown as well.

Black Panther 2 Announced!

Yes, we now know when to expect more of Wakanda's greatest heroes. Black Panther 2 — directed by Ryan Coogler — is coming May 6, 2022.

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6zAugust 24, 2019

A Disney+ trailer launched near the start of the Disney+ panel:

All these favorites, and more, are coming to Disney+. Start streaming on November 12 in the US. pic.twitter.com/oeIs3XwH3eAugust 23, 2019

Marvel announced a new Moon Knight show for Disney+, as well as a new She Hulk show!

Just announced at #D23Expo, SHE-HULK, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/EmfcKjqI6eAugust 23, 2019

Disney also debuted the trailer for The World According to Jeff Goldblum

An extraordinary look at ordinary things. The World According To Jeff Goldblum. Original Series. Streaming November 12 only on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/jLJ5uXJxaXAugust 23, 2019

Marvel announced that Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Katherine Hahn and Teyonah Parris will be joining the cast of Wandavision, which many are reporting will be half-retro comedy and half MCU epic.

More MCU characters may be coming to D23: The Watcher and a Celestial were spotted on a Phase 4 banner at the expo. News just broke of a Ms. Marvel Disney+ show and a new role for Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones) in the MCU, quite suspicious given the timing of D23 Expo.

On the Star Wars front, Disney confirmed that a new, untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi series is coming, and that Ewan McGregor is indeed signed on.

There's also a new The Mandalorian trailer:

Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. @TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series, starts streaming November 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FIWYIWPaITAugust 24, 2019

Reportedly, Star Wars: The Last Skywalker footage teased Darth Vader's helmet making an appearance. There's also going to be a new Clone Wars season coming to Disney+.

Oh, and Disney gave us a name for the Marvel Land coming to Disney California Adventure and Walt Disney Studios Paris: Avengers Campus.

Can you live stream the D23 2019 Expo?

Sadly, Disney's only screening a select few panels. At this page , you'll learn about the panels that they are showing, which include Behind the Art of Disney Costuming (Today, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific), Marvel Comics: Marvel’s 80th Anniversary (Saturday, Aug. 24 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, 5:30 p.m. Pacific) and Heroines of the Disney Galaxies (Sunday, Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. Eastern, 10 a.m. Pacific).

What do we expect from the D23 Disney+ panel?

Since Marvel revealed a lot of its Disney+ content at San Diego Comic-Con, we're guessing that D23's panel will focus on the streaming platform's other shows. Hopefully that means Star Wars stuff.

Yes, there is still a lot of teasing they could give us for The Mandalorian ahead of the Nov. 12 launch date, including a trailer. Since D23 Expo loves its celebrity cameos, it's also possible that show-runner Jon Favreau could appear to talk about the show as well as his work in the MCU, where he plays Happy.