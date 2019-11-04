Diablo 4: Release Date, Trailer, Classes, Latest News and More

After years of rumors and anticipation, Diablo 4 is official. The next installment of Blizzard's wildly popular action-RPG series is currently in development, and looks to evolve the series with more player freedom than ever and a massive shared open world.

It’s been seven years since the release of Diablo 3, and five years since the last major expansion, Reaper of Souls. If you’re eager to see what’s next in the long-lived looter dungeon crawler series, and alternatives like Path of Exile have run their course, keep reading. Here's everything we know so far about Diablo 4, including its potential release date, platforms and latest news and rumors.

Diablo 4 was officially revealed on Nov 1 at BlizzCon 2019. It doesn't yet have an official release date, but Blizzard says it's "currently in development" for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Don't be surprised to also see Diablo 4 land on PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett next year. Speaking to the Daily Star, Diablo 4 executive producer Allen Adham said "we don't have anything specific to announce with regards to next-gen consoles right now, but you bet we have our eye on them."

Adham also mentioned that the team is aiming to deliver cross-platform play in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 trailer

Want to see what Diablo 4 is all about? Fortunately, Blizzard has two fresh trailers for you. Here's the gameplay trailer, which shows off the kind of isometric RPG combat you'd expect from a Diablo game but in gorgeous, expansive new areas that look next-gen.

And here's the official cinematic reveal if you want a taste of the game's story:

Diablo 4 gameplay: what will it play like?

(Image credit: Blizzard)

According to an official press release, Diablo 4 will "deliver visceral combat, gruesome and varied monsters, an epic hunt for legendary loot, and endless playability and progression." That all sounds par for the course for a Diablo game, but there are some significant changes coming.

For one, Diablo 4 will take place in a shared world, so you and your party of players can run into other groups of demon-slayers in real time. You can also expect the most expansive, interactive environments in a Diablo game, as Blizzard says that the game world of Sanctuary will be a "contiguous, seamless landmass" filled with deserts, forests and frozen wildlands. Based on the gameplay trailer, verticality seems to play a role in Diablo 4, as you'll be able to traverse different heights during exploration and combat.

As previous rumors have suggested, players will also be able to ride personalized mounts when traveling Diablo 4's open world.

Diablo 4 classes

Blizzard has officially announced three Diablo 4 classes so far.

The Barbarian is the melee character, and can carry and switch between up to four different weapons at a time.

The Sorceress is inspired by her Diablo 2 incarnation and uses elemental attacks to vanquish enemies.

The Druid is a shapeshifter that can switch between werewolf, werebear and human form to dish out all types of nasty punishment.