The best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals 2020

With Black Friday deals starting to wind down — although you can still expect to see some great finds throughout the weekend — all eyes are now turning to Cyber Monday deals for the next hottest bargains on all things tech, including the best Cyber Monday gaming headset deals.

A great gaming headset can make all the difference between just playing a game and fully experiencing it. With the right gaming headset, you can expect clear and immersive sound — the better to track your enemies — and a top-quality microphone for keeping in close touch with your squad.

We've included headsets from Razer, Corsair, HyperX and more, compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and of course PCs and laptops.

But gaming headsets are hot sellers this Black Friday. Just like the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals, many of these deals will sell out fast.

HyperX Cloud II gaming headset: was $95 now $79 @ Walmart.

HyperX is known for balancing performance and price, and the HyperX Cloud II stands up to this reputation with ease. Extraordinarily comfort with simple, intuitive controls and excellent battery life, the HyperX Cloud II got an easy 4 out of 5 stars in our HyperX Cloud II review.

Corsair HS60 Pro Surround gaming headset: was $69.99 now $39.99 @ Best Buy

Get 40% off on the HS60 Pro surround-sound headset. Our colleagues at Tom's Hardware loved the Corsair HS60 for its solid construction and snug but comfortable fit. It boasts a crystal-clear mic and solid audio quality. A good deal at $69.99, and an absolute steal at $39.99.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition THX 7.1 Surround Sound gaming headset: was $99.99 now $54.99 @ Amazon.

The Kraken Tournament Edition headset is compatible with most gaming platforms, and marries a clever design with fantastic audio and a comfortable fit. It's also a winner of our Editor's Choice award.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II gaming headset: was $330 now $296 @ Best Buy.

It's no surprise that these high-end headphones have excellent active noise-cancelling tech and crystal-clear audio. The gaming edition, like the original, is lightweight and comfier, with 20 hours of battery life, but adds a built-in microphone for a full multiplayer experience.

Astro A40 Gaming headset + MixAmp M80 controller: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy.

Our Astro A40 review covers this gaming headset in detail, but we can already tell you we loved the sound quality and comfortable fit. What makes this a real steal though is that you get a MixAmp controller as well.

