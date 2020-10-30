Cord cutters rejoice! Amazon Fire TV Recast is $100 off for Black Friday

We have one of the best Black Friday deals for cord-cutters, so get your scissors ready. The Amazon Fire TV Recast is seriously discounted in one of best Black Friday TV deals you can get right now.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Amazon Fire TV Recast on sale for $129. When it's not on sale, this over-the-air DVR retails for $229.99, so that's $100 off and matches the cheapest it's ever been.

Fire TV Recast OTA DVR 500GB: was $229 now $129 at Amazon

The Fire TV Recast DVR lets you watch and record broadcast TV using Fire TV, Echo Show or mobile device when you're on the move. Ahead of Black Friday it's $100 off, which is the lowest price it's ever been. View Deal

The Amazon Fire TV Recast is a game-changer because it lets you record over-the-air broadcasts and play them back at your leisure. It packs 500GB of storage and 2 tuners, so you can watch up 75 hours of over-the-air the broadcasts and record up to 2 shows at once.

Fire TV Recast setup is easy. All you need is an HDTV antenna and an Amazon Fire TV streaming media device or Amazon Echo Show. You can put it anywhere in your home, control it with your voice and use the Fire Recast TV app on your phone or tablet.

In our Amazon Fire TV Recast review, we note how its a useful accessory for anyone who wants to add DVR-similar functions to over-the-air channels. And If you want to store more programs, Amazon also has the larger 1TB Fire TV Recast with 4 tuners on sale for $179.99 ($100 off).

