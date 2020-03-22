Cheap Garmin watch deal at Amazon knocks $80 off Garmin Forerunner 35

With gyms across the nation closed indefinitely, one of the best ways to stay in shape these days is through running. This cheap Garmin watch deal at Amazon can help you whether you're a newbie or seasoned runner.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Garmin Forerunner 35 on sale for $89.99. That's $80 off and the cheapest Garmin watch deal we've seen for this model. Yes, it's an older watch, but it's inexpensive and features everything you could need. (This price applies to the "black" model only).

Garmin Forerunner 35: was $169 now $89 @ Amazon

Want a simple-to-use GPS watch that tracks your runs and heart rate? The Forerunner 35 is an excellent option and it's currently at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The Forerunner 35 has a built-in GPS and heart rate monitor. In our Garmin Forerunner 35 review, we found it to be a good GPS watch with basic features.

The watch can double as an all-day activity tracker and even provides some smartphone notifications. It's design is a bit bland, but the screen is easy to read in any condition. We also like that it's water-resistant to 130 feet. (However, it can only track walks, bike rides, and indoor/outdoor runs). It also has a Move alert that will buzz if you've been stationary for too long, which is perfect now that many of us are working from home.

As far as performance, the watch did a solid job of tracking our runs with great accuracy. It's rated to last up to nine days in watch mode and up to 13 hours in training mode.