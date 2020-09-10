Bose QuietComfort Earbuds release date, price, noise cancelling and battery life

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have arrived, and while they might be pretty late to the wireless earbuds party, they've made quite the entrance.

Not only do the $279 Bose QuietComfort Earbuds boast better noise-cancellation and a longer battery life than the company's previous buds — they weigh an airy 0.3 ounces, or about the same as a quarter.

Whether the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds earn a top spot on our best wireless earbuds list and beat the AirPods Pro will be determined once we get a pair our hands (and in our ears.)

Until then, here's everything we know about the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds so far.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds cost $279 and will become available on September 29. You can also pre-order them, if you'd like.

Bose gives us two color options for the QuietComfort Earbuds: Triple Black and Soapstone. Both feature a matte finish as well as metallic and gloss accents.

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds design

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds don a pill-shaped body with gel tips that extend backwards into the user's ear to increase stability. Bose calls them StayHear Max Tips, and claims they provide ultimate stability and comfort.

(Image credit: Bose)

Although the QuietComfort Earbuds announcement does not mention controls, the product page says that the new buds include intuitive touch navigation, which means you should be able to skip tracks, control the volume and perform other commands with simple swipes or taps.

The QuietComfort Earbuds product page also confirms sweat and water resistance, so you should be able to use them when working out.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds noise-cancellation performance

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose claims that the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are designed to "deliver noise cancelling that's comparable to our most powerful branded headphones."

We believe the company is referring to the Bose 700, one of the best noise cancelling headphones we've ever reviewed.

By comparison, we've found the AirPods Pro offer effective noise cancelling. but not on the same level as over-ear headphones.

(Image credit: Bose)

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds offer a transparency mode to let you hear the outside world as well, which is great for commuting or other situations when you might need to be aware of your surroundings.

When you're speaking on the phone, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds's custom-designed microphone array should allow for clear calls, too.

Bose also says that you will have a choice of virtual assistants, which like means Google Assistant and Alexa, similar to the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds battery life

(Image credit: Josh Quill)

You can expect 6 hours of listening time from the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, and an additional 12 hours from the wireless charging case. That's 18 total hours of tunes.

The AirPods Pro are rated for 24 hours of listening time with the charging case. However, the AirPods Pro are rated for just 4.5 hours for the earbuds with noise cancelling turned on and 5 hours with it off.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds vs Bose Sport Earbuds

The new Bose Sport Earbuds, previously thought to be called Bose Earbuds 500, debuted alongside the the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

As the name suggests, the Sport Earbuds are the next evolution of the SoundSport Free earbuds. And you can expect similar comfort and stability but with a smaller and sleeker design. There will also be new features, such as touch controls and sweat resistance.

As the more premium option, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds will offer powerful active noise cancellation and a transparency mode. You can also expect better audio quality, especially during calls.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds vs AirPods Pro

Bose's earbuds will face stiff competition from Apple's AirPods Pro, which offer solid noise cancellation, a handy transparency mode, good battery life and intuitive touch controls.

However, Bose could beat Apple on noise cancelling performance and battery life if the company's performance claims prove accurate. The question is whether shoppers will be willing to pay a premium, as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds cost $30 more than Apple's earbuds.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds outlook

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds should be among the best wireless earbuds if Bose can manage to offer most of of the performance of its noise cancelling headphones in a more compact design.

However, we have concerns about the price. Assuming the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds cost more than the AirPods Pro, Bose will have to deliver a truly superior experience to justify the premium.