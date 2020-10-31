Black Friday Samsung TV deals 2020

If you're in the market for a new premium TV, you'll want to keep an eye on Black Friday Samsung TV deals. Samsung is renown for the quality of its TVs, especially when it comes to its QLED line. Generally speaking, Samsung TVs offer some of the best color and brightness performance you'll find on an LCD TV.

Sure, there are less costly options — TCL, Vizio, and Hisense come to mind — but Black Friday Samsung TV deals will make purchasing a Samsung TV much more affordable this holiday season.

In terms of retailers, we're already seeing amazing Black Friday TV deals from the likes of Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. Big-screen TVs in particular are dropping to lows we'd normally see on Thanksgiving Day. So below we're rounding up the best Black Friday Samsung TV deals you can get right now. (For the best deals of the season, make sure to check out our guide to the best early Black Friday deals).

Black Friday Samsung TV deals — best early sales

Samsung 32" 1080p Smart TV: was $259 now $237 @ Dell

This 32-inch 1080p Samsung TV is perfect for a basement or spare room. This 2019 TV supports Samsung's Smart TV platform so you can stream content from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. B&H Photo has it on sale for $249.

Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $485 now $397 @ Amazon

The Samsung TU8000 series is a great TV if you're looking to get the most bang for your buck. This 2020 model offers HDR10+ support along with built-in Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant support.

Samsung 43" 4K TV: was $529 now $427 @ Best Buy

Priced at $427, the Samsung Q60T is one of the least-expensive Black Friday Samsung TV deals you'll find. The budget friendly QLED TV delivers rich color and sharp details along with support for Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant. You also get HDR10+/HLG support and Dolby Audio support.

Samsung 55" Curved 4K TV: was $547 now $497 @ Amazon

This Samsung TV features a curved design to provide a more immersive TV viewing experience. It comes with a voice remote that supports Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Rarely on sale, it's now at its lowest price ever.

Samsung 70" 4K TV: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

Black Friday Samsung TV deals don't get better than this. Best Buy has the Samsung 70-inch 6-Series 4K TV on sale for $529. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, two HDMI ports, and Samsung's Tizen smart operating system. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and works with Google Assistant and Alexa. It's a whopping $220 off.

Samsung 55" Q70T 4K TV: was $999 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our review, we found the Q70T delivers a sharp picture with vivid colors. It uses a dual LED backlight instead of the full array LED backlights found in pricier models. Nevertheless, it delivered an overall solid picture and we found it fast enough for gaming. It supports HDR10+ and HLG content, Alexa/Google Assistant, and features Samsung's Tizen OS.