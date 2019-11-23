Early Black Friday deal: Apple Watch Series 4 hits lowest price ever

Update Nov. 23 at 4:09 pm ET: The Apple Watch Series 4 is now on backorder at Amazon. Get it now for the same deal price at Best Buy.

Amazon Black Friday deals are ramping up fast and today we've spotted one of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals yet.

Currently, you can get the Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for $329. That's $100 off its list price and an all-time price low for Apple's watch. It's also one of the best Apple deals we've seen this season. Best Buy also has this Apple Watch Series 4 on sale for the same price.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm): was $429 now $329

The Editor's Choice Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. Get the 44mm model for $100 off at Amazon. Best Buy also has it on sale for the same price. View Deal

Although the Apple Watch Series 4 may not be Apple's flagship smartwatch anymore, it's still one of the best smartwatches you can buy.

The model on sale features a 44mm band, a gray aluminum case, and a 448 x 368 OLED display. It also has GPS and advanced heart rate sensors built in.

As we note in our Apple Watch Series 4 review, we found its big, beautiful display impressive. It's easy to read and looks good under any light. Just about the only bone we had to pick with it was its steep price. Thankfully, now that it's on sale, it's no longer an issue,

Performance-wise, the Apple Watch Series 4 is a smartwatch and fitness watch in one. Besides sending notifications to your wrist, it automatically tracks running, swimming, yoga, rowing, and more. In real-world tests, on a single charge, it lasted nearly 24 hours.

If you prefer the always-on display of Apple Watch Series 5, Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 5 on sale for $384 ($15 off).

Want more holiday deals like this? Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals coverage.