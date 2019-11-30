Black Friday deals season is officially here and retailers are offering head-turning Black Friday camera deals. This includes Best Buy, which is shaving $600 off the Sony Alpha a7 II w/ 28-70mm lens' price tag, making it just $999 (normally $1,599). And Amazon is taking up to 40% off Nikon gear. Today's smartphones may pack amazing camera lenses, but nothing compares to owning one of 2019's best DSLRs or best mirrorless cameras .

The camera world has been blessed with a plethora of excellent models that are so well-engineered that they remain top performers years after being introduced. Age may not have hurt their performance, but it does encourage camera makers and vendors to trim prices — especially as they clear the decks for newly released versions. So if you're shopping for a new shooter, here are the best Black Friday camera deals you can get now. (And make sure to check out our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals).

Top Black Friday camera deals right now

Black Friday Camera deals to watch

GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle was $499, now $349 @ Best Buy This bundle includes GoPro's newest action camera as well as a selfie stick, head strap, SanDisk Extreme 32GB microSDHC Memory Card, and spare rechargeable battery.View Deal

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 bundle was $109, now $49 @ Best Buy Great for kids, this fun instant camera comes with two packs of film (10 shots each) and a carrying case. With this promotion, you also get a $25 credit or an 8 x 8 photo book at Shutterfly. View Deal

Both Canon and Sony have introduced significant upgrades to their staple models. As a result, you should see discounts on their previous-gen models. Models we expect to see on sale include the following.

Canon camera deals

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Two Lens Kit with EF-S 18-55mm IS II and EF 75-300mm III lens was $499, now $399 at Best Buy. This entry-level DSLR kit comes not only with two lenses—an 18–55mm f/3.5–5.6 IS II and EF 75-300mm f/4–5.6 III zoom lens—but you also get a Sunpak PlatinumPlus 5858D 58-inch Tripod and a $25 credit or 8x8 Photo Book at Shutterfly, which, while not the tops, did make it on our list of the best photo books.View Deal

The new Canon EOS 90D ($1,199) succeeds the venerable 80D as a great midrange DSLR for all-around photography and a strong performer in video (though lacking 4K). Amazon sellers have already been offering the camera for $200 or $300 off Canon's suggested price, or selling economical bundles with multiple lenses. Looking to Amazon Prime Day for clues, we expect deals on several Canon DLSRs, such as the entry-level EOS Rebel T7i EF-S and the affordable full-frame EOS 6D Mark II.

Nikon camera deals

Nikon D3500 w/ 18-55mm & 70-300mm lens: was $499 now $399

Great for budding photographers, Nikon's entry-level D3500 is now bundled with two lenses for $449, a discount of $50. It's not a huge discount, but it's something.View Deal

Nikon D7500 DSLR Two Lens Kit with 18-55mm and 70-300mm Lenses was $1,699, now $999 at Best Buy. The Nikon D7500 is a great intermediate DSLR that can record video at 4K resolution. Plus, both lenses - the 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 and 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 - have vibration reduction, which lets you take better handheld photos. This deal also comes with $20 Adobe Photoshop Elements or Adobe Premiere Elements, as well as a $25 credit or 8x8 Photo Book at ShutterflyView Deal

On the DSLR side, even cameras that haven't seen upgrades may be ripe for discounts due to their time on the market. Nikon and third-party vendors regularly offer discounts on the 2018 entry-level D3500. Also, look for offers that bundle multiple lenses, such as the 18-55mm kit lens and extreme telephoto 70-300mm zoom. (B&H Photo and others have this bundle on sale for $399). Nikon's solid midrange DSLR, the D5600 is also the subject of regular discounts, which we can expect to continue on Black Friday. Look for both one-lens bundles with the 18-55mm kit model and two-lens packages adding that 70-300mm zoom.

Sony Camera Deals

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera: was $798 now $448

If you want speed, portability, and good image quality — the Sony a6000 is your best choice. Currently, Amazon is offering it for an all-time price low of $448. View Deal

Sony A6000 w/ 2 lenses: was $1000 now $598 @ Amazon

The A6000 has a 24MP APS-C sensor, 179 autofocus points, and can shoot at up to 11 frames per second. While neither lens is particularly fast—the 16-50mm lens has minimum f/stop range of 3.5-5.6, while the 55-210mm lens is f/4.5-6.3—they should more than suffice for newbies.View Deal

Sony Alpha a7 II w/ 28-70mm lens: was $1,599 now $999

Sony's excellent full-frame mirrorless camera takes excellent shots with its 24.3MP sensor, and 5-axis in-body stabilization means steadier shots in low light. The included 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens doesn't have the widest aperture, but is pretty versatile for the price.View Deal

Sony has introduced the a6100 — successor to the extremely popular entry-level a6000 mirrorless camera. Lately vendors have been bundling the a6000 with multiple lenses; for example, you can get the a6000 with a 16-50mm kit lens and a 55-210mm telephoto zoom for $598 at Adorama. Look for deals that package these lenses and perhaps other accessories.

Sony’s full-frame Alpha a7 II mirrorless camera is a generation or two old, prompting great deals on this excellent still and video camera with 5-axis image stabilization. Amazon, for instance, offers the Sony a7 II bundled with a 28-70mm zoom lens for $998 (the same deal we saw on Prime Day).

Olympus camera deals

With the introduction of the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III ($1,499 with kit lens), its predecessor, the Mark II, has received a Black Friday discount of $100 off, taking its price down to $799 on Amazon (body only). With 5-axis image stabilization and weather sealing, it remains an excellent camera for handheld video, as well as attractive stills.

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II (Body Only): was $1,699 now $1,199 at Amazon Olympus' top-end mirrorless camera has 5-axis in-body stabilization, a 20.4MP CMOS sensor, 121 phase and contrast detection autofocus points, and can shoot at up to 60 frames per second.

Fujifilm camera deals

Fujifilm has also introduced a promising new mirrorless mode, the X-A7. But the predecessor X-A5 (there was no X-A6) was lackluster, so we wouldn't recommend snapping up any deals on that model. But if July's Amazon Prime Day is any guide, you may see big discounts on the Fujifilm X-T2 mirrorless, which saw its price halved to $799 (body only).

Be sure to check out all of our best Black Friday deals for the latest news and deals.