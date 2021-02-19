Best March Madness TV sales 2021 — best early deals right now

March Madness TV sales will be here before you know it. After all, Selection Sunday is slated for March 14 with the Final Four scheduled for April 3 and April 5. That makes now a great time to score a new TV before the games begin.

Fortunately, there are a lot of big-screen TV deals you can take advantage of today. Whether you're looking for the cheapest 4K TV possible or the best premium TV currently on sale, we're picking out the best March Madness TV sales you can get right now.

If you're looking for an affordable smart TV, you'll find some of the best March Madness TV sales at Amazon. The retailer is offering smart TVs from $99. If you're capable of spending a bit more and want to make the most of your budget, Best Buy is taking up to $500 off select OLED TVs from Vizio, Sony, and LG. The sale includes our pick for best TV (LG CX OLED) and our pick for best value OLED TV (Vizio OLED55-H1).

March Madness TV sales 2021

70-85 inch TVs

Onn 70" Roku 4K TV: now $448 @ Walmart

The Onn 70-inch 4K Roku TV isn't on sale. However, priced at $448, it's the least-expensive 70-inch 4K TV we've seen. It's also one of the best bargains around if you want a massive screen for under $500. It features HDR support and three HDMI ports. View Deal

Hisense 75" 4K Smart TV: was $999 now $599 @ Best Buy

This Hisense 75-inch 4K display is one of the best Match Madness TV sales right now. Plus it's got HDR capabilities and utilizes DTS Virtual X audio technology. If you've been looking for an excuse to upgrade your television, you've just found it! View Deal

Insignia 70" 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $599 @ Amazon

This 70-inch Insignia is one of the biggest Fire TVs you can buy. The 2020 TV features 4K resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and three HDMI ports. Plus, its voice remote has Alexa built-in, which means you can control your TV via voice commands.View Deal

Vizio 70" 4K TV: was $659 now $599 @ Best Buy

The Vizio V-Series offers a variety of features at an affordable price. You get HDR10/HLG support, built-in Chromecast, Vizio's V-Gaming Engine for console gaming, Siri/Google/Alexa support, and 120Hz refresh rate. This March Madness TV sale knocks the price to $599.99. View Deal

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $1,099 now $593 @ Best Buy

This March Madness TV sale puts $506 back in your pocket. Though it's not loaded with features, you do get HDR support, Android TV operating system, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Add it to your cart to see the sale price, which is $100 cheaper than it was last month. View Deal

LG 75" NanoCell TV: was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking $100 off LG's NanoCell 75-inch 4K TV. It features a sharp and colorful 74.5" 4K Ultra HD display with NanoCell technology (LG's equivalent of QLED technology), and LG ThinQ AI with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in. Add in HDR10 and HLG support, and this smart TV provides one of the most immersive experiences you can get for the big game. It's an excellent March Madness TV sale.View Deal

Samsung 75" 4K TV: was $1,197 now $1,097 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Samsung 75-inch TU8000 Series 4K TV on sale for $1,097. It features 4K resolution, HDR10+ support, two HDMI ports, and Samsung's Tizen smart operating system. It also supports Apple AirPlay 2 and works with Google Assistant and Alexa. It's $100 off its regular price. View Deal

LG 86" 4K TV: was $2,299 now $1,796 @ Newegg

Want the biggest March Madness TV possible? Newegg has the LG 86-inch 85 Series 4K TV on sale for $1,696. It combines LG's webOS smart TV platform with a huge 4K IPS panel, 120Hz refresh rate, and full support for premium features, like Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos audio.View Deal

55-65 inch TVs

TCL 55" 4K Roku TV: was $318 now $299 @ Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $299. That's the cheapest 55-inch 4K TV we could find right now and one of the best TV sales around. The TV offers HDR support, voice control via its voice remote, 120Hz refresh rate, and four HDMI ports. View Deal

Hisense 58" 4K Android TV: was $629 now $348 @ Walmart

This Hisense 58-inch Android TV is one of the cheapest big-screen March Madness TV sales you can buy right now. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, DTS Virtual X audio, built-in Chromecast, and easy access to thousands of apps for streaming and gaming. View Deal

Sceptre 65" 4K TV: was $429 now $389 @ Walmart

You'll be hard pressed to find a cheaper 65-inch TV than this Sceptre. Sure, you're missing out on smart features, but if you want a no-frills March Madness TV — this is the model to get. It has 4K resolution and HDR support.View Deal

Samsung QLED TV Sale: deals from $447 @ Walmart

Samsung's QLED TVs are renown for their rich colors, solid picture quality, and sky-high prices. That is until now. Walmart is slashing up to $1,000 off Samsung's QLEDs with pricing that starts at $447. It's one of the best March Madness TV sales out there for fans of premium TVs. View Deal

Westinghouse 65" 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

This 65-inch Westinghouse 4K set runs on the Roku platform, which means you get access to thousands of streaming services and apps like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Sling TV, Peacock, and more. It's compatible with Alexa/Google Assistant, offers HDR10 support, and features three HDMI ports. It's now $100 off. View Deal

Insignia 65" 4K Fire TV: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

This Insignia 4K TV is one of the largest Fire TVs you can buy. Currently $100 off, it's also one of the best March Madness TV sales if you want a large screen at an affordable price. It features HDR10/HLG support, a voice remote with Alexa, and three HDMI ports. Best Buy offers the same deal and bundles 3 free months of Apple TV Plus.View Deal

Samsung 55" Q60T 4K TV: was $749 now $697 @ Amazon

The Samsung Q60T is one of the least-expensive Samsung TV deals you'll find. The budget friendly QLED TV delivers rich color and sharp details along with support for Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant. You also get HDR10+/HLG support and Dolby Audio support. It's $50 cheaper than it was last week, which makes for one of the best March Madness TV sales around. View Deal

Hisense 75" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $599 @Best Buy

This March Madness TV sale takes $400 off Hisense's 75-inch 4K Android TV. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, DTS Virtual X audio, built-in Google Assistant, and easy access to Android streaming apps and games. View Deal

Samsung 55" 4K TV w/ Soundbar: was $949 now $775 @ Amazon

If you're looking for a completely new setup, you'll want to check out these March Madness TV sales from Amazon. They're offering a variety of Samsung bundles that include a Samsung TV with a Samsung soundbar. The cheapest bundle (pictured) includes the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV with a Samsung Soundbar w/ Alexa for $775. You can shop other bundles here.View Deal

Vizio 65" Quantum 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Best Buy

The Vizio PQ9 packs everything you'd want from a new game day TV. It packs Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, quantum technology for brighter colors, ProGaming engine with 4K 120Hz support, built-in Chromecast, DTS Virtual X audio, and a voice remote. It's one of the best March Madness TV sales right now and on sale through February 21. View Deal

50-inch or less

Roku TV sale: deals from $95 @ Walmart

Act fast! For a limited time, Walmart has every Roku TV on sale with prices starting at $95. The sale includes 4K TVs from RCA, TCL, Hisense, Sharp, and more. View Deal

Westinghouse 43" 4K Roku TV: was $299 now $219 @ Best Buy

This Westinghouse TV is great for anyone who wants an affordable 4K TV that's packed with smart features. Thanks to its Roku platform, this TV can stream from all the top providers like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney Plus, and more. It also supports HDR10 content. This TV deal includes three free months of Apple TV Plus (for new subscribers only). View Deal

Insignia 50" 4K Fire TV: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The HDR compatible Insignia Fire TV is one of the best cheap March Madness TV sales you'll find right now. In addition to its 4K screen and support for hundreds of popular apps, it also features a voice remote with built-in Alexa support. View Deal

OLED TVs

Editor's Choice deal LG 55" CX OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,349 @ Amazon

The mother of all March Madness TV sales is here. The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we've ever tested. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and both Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa support. But it's the TV's performance which won us over with its excellent picture quality and potent audio. Amazon has it on sale for $1,396.99. Add it to your cart and the price drops to $1,349.99, which is only $13 shy of its Cyber Monday price low. (Best Buy has it on sale for $1,399).View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

One of our favorite holiday deals is back as a March Madness TV sale. Best Buy currently has the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV on sale for $1,199.99. That's $100 off and the cheapest OLED TV you'll find right now. In our review, we found that the TV punches way above its price tag. We loved its black levels, picture quality, and excellent viewing angles. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,799.99 ($200 off).View Deal

LG 55" BX 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

The LG BX OLED TV is LG's entry-level OLED TV, but it has practically everything you could ask for in a modern TV. Its webOS app store gives you tons of ways to stream — all without plugging anything in — and its 120Hz refresh rate means smoother image quality. View Deal

LG 65” BX OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,899 @ Best Buy

If you want a bigger screen, this March Madness TV sale takes a generous $400 off the LG BX OLED TV. It features 4K resolution, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Dolby Atmos Audio, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit/Alexa support. Simply put, it delivers one of the most immersive experiences with striking visuals. View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the excellent Vizio 65-inch OLED 4K TV on sale for $1,799. That's a cool $200 off Vizio's new TV. This 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's one of the best March Madness TV sales if you want OLED on a budget. View Deal

When is March Madness 2021

The March Madness tournament will begin March 18 and run through April 5. The entire championship will be played in Indiana with the majority of the 67 games taking place in Indianapolis. The Final Four will be played on Saturday, April 3.

Do TVs go on sale for March Madness

Retailers from Best Buy to Walmart offer steep March Madness TV sales in celebration of the NCAA tournament. To be fair, TV sales can be found year-round. However, late February through March sees an extra spike in discounts as retailers offer enticing deals to get consumers to upgrade to a new TV in time for the big game. You'll typically find the best March Madness TV deals on big-screen sets (55 inches and above) with prices as low as $299.

Who has the best March Madness TV sales right now

No one retailer offers the best March Madness TV sales. Instead, our favorite sales right now are coming from Best Buy and Amazon. For instance, if you're looking for a new OLED TV — Best Buy is taking as much as $500 off OLED TVs from LG, Sony, and Vizio. Not to be outdone, Amazon has numerous TVs, soundbars, and streaming devices on sale as part of its March Madness TV sales.

What is the best March Madness TV to buy

If you're looking for the best picture possible, you'll want to splurge on the LG CX OLED series TV. The Editor's Choice TV offers an impressive 4K picture. In our LG CX OLED review, we named it the best TV we've ever reviewed. The LG 55-inch CX 4K OLED TV is on sale for $1,349 at Amazon, which is one of lowest prices we've seen for this TV. We're also fans of Vizio's OLED TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we found that the company's first OLED punches way above its price point. Currently, you can get the Vizio 55-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,199 at Best Buy.