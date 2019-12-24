Best gift card deals: Last-minute holiday gifts

Christmas is upon us and while there are a few deals you can still get by Christmas, there's another option, which is a tad less personal, but just as effective. We're talking about gift card deals — the perfect last-minute gift.
A gift card to the right store will let your loved one pick out the gift they want and it'll take away the stress and anxiety of buying the wrong gift at the last minute. Sure, it's not the most personal holiday gift, but they're very practical. Best of all, you can send them via e-mail without having to worry about expedited shipping or having to visit a store. And in most cases, you can even control what time the gift card is delivered.
Here are the best last-minute gift card deals you can send in time for Christmas.
- Shop all eGift cards at Walmart
- Shop all eGift Cards at Amazon
- Shop all eGift Cards at Best Buy
Apple App Store & iTunes: $50 eGift Card for $42.50 @ Amazon
Yes, you could buy an Apple eGift card from Apple, but for a limited time you can use coupon code "ITUNES" to save $7.50 when you spend $50 or more on select App Store & iTunes Gift Cards sent via e-mail. A nice gift for yourself or the Apple fan in your life. View Deal
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 6 months for $45 @ Walmart
This killer Game Pass Ultimate deal gets you six months of access to a ton of Xbox One and PC games for just $45, for a half-off discount. Amazon offers the same deal.View Deal
GrubHub eGift Card: $10 off $50 @ Amazon
For those lazy nights when you don't feel like cooking or leaving the house, Amazon is taking $10 off when you spend $50 or more on a GrubHub eGift card. Just use coupon code "GRUBHUB" at checkout to receive the discount. View Deal
Google Play + Best Buy: $5 gift card w/ $50 @ Best Buy
At Best Buy, spend $50 or more on a Google Play eGift Card and you'll get a $5 Best Buy gift card for yourself. Choose "digital" delivery to ensure the gift card arrives on time for Christmas. View Deal
Netflix/DoorDash + Best Buy: $10 gift card w/ $100 @ Best Buy
At Best Buy, get a free $10 Best Buy gift card when you spend $100 or more on a Netflix, DoorDash, or Uber eGift card. View Deal
CBS All Access + Showtime: 15% off @ Best Buy
For the streamer or cord cutter on your shopping list, est Buy is taking 15% off CBS All Access and Showtime gift cards. After discount, prices start at $21.25. View Deal
Like Amazon, Best Buy is offering a $50 Apple App Store & iTunes gift card for just $42.50. Even better, you also get a 4-month trial to Apple Music for free. View Deal
The Children's Place: $25 eGift Card for $22.50 @ Best Buy
The Children's Place sells everything from baby clothes to apparel for toddlers. At Best Buy, get a $25 eGift card to The Children's Place for $22.50. View Deal
Amazon eGift Card: @ Amazon
The ultimate eGift card you can give, an Amazon gift card will let you buy anything from video games to a new winter coat. They're available in various amounts (the minimum is $1) and you can even set the exact delivery time. This isn't a gift card deal per se, but it's a solid last-minute gift for anyone. View Deal