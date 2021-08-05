Battlefield 2042 playtest set for next week, PC requirements revealed

Ahead of the first technical playtest of Battlefield 2042 later this month, developer DICE has given PC players a heads up about the game's minimum and recommended specs.

For those who have been Googling where to buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, do not worry: you won't necessarily need a tricked-out gaming rig. For starters, a 64-bit version of Windows 10 will be required. Gamers will need at least an AMD FX-8350 or Intel Core i5 6600K processor. As for the graphics card, Battlefield 2042 requires an AMD Radeon RX 560 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti at a minimum.

As for memory, 8GB of RAM and 4GB of video memory, as well as DirectX 12, are the minimum. Don't fret too much about your internet speed either. As long as you have a stable connection, 512 kbps should be fast enough for Battlefield 2042, according to IGN . It'll probably take you a while to download the game, though.

To get the best of what DICE is offering in Battlefield 2042, gamers will need some beefier specs to take in those impressive dynamic weather effects. Per the recommended specs, an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7 4790 CPU will be required, as well as an AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. Those are at least 18 months old, so finding one might be slightly easier, even though scalpers continue to sell units at inflated prices. The memory requirements are double that of the minimum specs at 16GB of RAM and 8GB of video memory.

Minimum specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended specs

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics card (AMD): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

Graphics card (NVIDIA): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

DirectX: 12

If your PC is up to scratch, you can take part in Battlefield 2042's first technical playtest, which runs from August 12 to 15. DICE and publisher EA will invite a few thousand people to join in. One of the sessions will run for nine hours and the other five will last for three hours. The playtest was originally scheduled for July, but DICE pushed it back to test the cross-platform functions. A larger open beta is set for September. .

While many gamers will opt for the console version of Battlefield 2042, PC players will be able to get the best experience. If you have a powerful enough Nvidia GPU, you'll be able to take advantage of features like deep learning super sampling (DLSS) upscaling and the latency-reducing Reflex function.

Battlefield 2042 is a multiplayer-only game that takes place in a near-future setting. Up to 128 players will be able to play on the same map (or 64 on last-gen consoles). There will be three main game modes: All-out Warfare, Hazard Zone and Portal. In the latter, you can create custom games using maps, vehicles and gear from across the Battlefield series.

The first-person shooter is one of the few major titles still on track for a 2021 release after the pandemic delayed many others. As well as PC, Battlefield 2042 is coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on October 22.