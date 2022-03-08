Apple Studio Display release date, price, specs and features

Apple has just introduced the Apple Studio Display, its new 27-inch external display that was unveiled alongside the Mac Studio, an entirely new premium personal computer that is powered by the M1 Max and the newly announced M1 Ultra.

The Studio Display features a 5K Retina display that measures in at 27 inches diagonally and packs a sleek all-screen design with narrow borders and a refined aluminum enclosure that somewhat echoes the look of the 24-inch iMac (2021).

Price-wise, the Studio Display is much more affordable than the existing Pro Display XDR monitor, although it's still within the four-digit figure. You can order the Studio Display now for $1,599 and it will become widely available on March 18.

The Studio Display comes with a built-in stand that lets you tilt the display up to 30 degrees. And if you want more ergonomic adjustments, you can opt for the tilt-and-height-adjustable option, which also features a counterbalancing arm.

Multimedia creators and graphic designers will enjoy the VESA mount adapter option, which allows users to change the display's orientation from portrait to landscape for versatile use.

Now to the most exciting part of the monitor - its display. Apple packed the Studio Display with over 14.7 million pixels, offering 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color as well as support for over one billion colors.

The device is also equipped with True Tone technology, meaning the display will automatically adjust to your environment's lighting conditions. The Studio Display can be finished with an anti-reflective coating, which should provide a more comfortable viewing experience.

(Image credit: Apple)

You'll also have the option to get the Studio Display with the nano-texture glass, a technology that was first implemented on the existing Pro Display XDR. The nano-texture glass is designed to scatter light in order to reduce glare and improve the overall image quality.

Curiously, the device also sports the same A13 Bionic chip that is seen in the iPhone 11 lineup, which provides the Studio Display with impressive audio and camera capabilities.

The Studio Display is the first Mac device to feature the Center Stage feature that is currently present in Apple's iPad models. The monitor is also equipped with a 12 megapixel Ultra Wide front camera, which is the same system that is seen in iPads.

And since the Studio Display is intended for creative professionals, Apple brought some exciting features on the audio front, too. The device features a three-microphone array with low noise floor as well as a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio support. And according to Apple, it's "the best ever audio system ever created for Mac."

The Studio Display can be connected to any Mac device, so you don't necessarily have to get the Mac Studio to take full advantage of this monitor's advancements. It sports three USB-C ports and one Thunderbolt port. And apart from connecting the device with your Mac, the 96W cable can also fast charge even the latest 14-inch MacBook Pro. According to Apple, you can connect up to three Studio Displays to one MacBook Pro.

Apple also revealed new accessories to match with the newly announced Studio Display. You can opt for the new silver-and-black color option for the Magic Keyboard (with Touch ID), Magic Trackpad and the Magic Mouse. Keep in mind that those accessories are sold separately and don't come included with the Studio Display.

Make sure to check out our Apple event recap to catch up with all of the other announcements from today.