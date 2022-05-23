AMD Ryzen 7000 release date, specs and everything we know

During Computex 2022, AMD CEO Lisa Su announced the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series processors. The new chips will have up to 16 Zen 4 cores and be the first desktop CPUs based on TSMC’s 5-nanometer process. They will also run on AMD's new AM5 platform.

At the moment, we have scant details about AMD's Ryzen 7000 series. But the new chips could be a rival to Intel’s current 12th Gen Core CPUs, based on what AMD showed at Computex.

Here’s everything we know about AMD Ryzen 7000 so far.

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series processors are expected to launch in Fall 2022. The company didn’t disclose how much the new Zen 4 architecture chips will cost but promised to deliver more details during the summer.

As we previously reported, a number of anonymous industry sources told Digital Times that AMD will release its new Ryzen 7000 desktop processors in September. AMD revealed its plans for the upcoming Ryzen 7000 Zen 4 series laptops in early May of 2022. The company also supposedly began mass-producing Ryzen 7000 chips in March, according to leaker @greymon55.

AMD Ryzen 7000: Performance and specs

As AMD stated, the Ryzen 7000 series chips are the first desktop chips based on a 5-nanometer process. According to the company, the processors will have clock speeds over 5GHz. The Zen 4 will have “greater than 15 percent” faster single-threaded performance over Zen 3 processors. The chips are expected to have 1MB of L2 cache per core and better acceleration for AI tasks.

(Image credit: AMD)

During Computex 2022, AMD showed Ghostwire: Tokyo running at 5.5GHz clockspeed, which matched the 5.5GHz turbo of Intel’s Core i9-12900KS. Clockspeeds aren’t the only metric that we judge performance by, but this demo gives us some idea of what to expect from Zen 4.

The Ryzen 7000 series will have a 6nm I/O core that includes RDNA 2 graphics, DDR5, PCIe 5.0 controllers and built-in power management. However, The Verge notes that Ryzen 7000 series processors could have higher power consumption. According to AMD’s Robert Hallock, every Ryzen 7000 chip will sport some amount of integrated graphics – meaning you potentially may not need a discrete GPU unless you plan to run graphically-intensive games and applications. This isn’t a guarantee, however.

AMD Ryzen 7000: Outlook

Though AMD has been making notable progress with its CPU line, it will still face an uphill battle against the juggernaut that is Intel. But if AMD’s Computex presentation is anything to go by, Ryzen 7000 chips could give Intel a run for its money. Of course, we’ll need to see independent benchmark tests to see what the new CPUs are capable of. But if you’re a PC gamer, particularly one who is a fan of Team Red (as AMD is affectionately called), then the Ryzen 7000 series is worth keeping an eye on.

Of course, the ever-present elephant in the room is the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Though AMD says Ryzen 7000 will land in the Fall of 2022, that isn’t guaranteed. After all, we’ve already seen Intel delay its Arc desktop GPUs to the latter half of this year because of the effects of the global pandemic. With luck, AMD can launch its new processors without much (or any) delays.

Either way, we should learn more in the coming months so stay tuned for updates to this page as we get them.