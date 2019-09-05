Act Fast: PS4 Pro Just Hit Lowest Price Ever

Update Sept. 5: The Rakuten deal has expired, however, Google Express has it for $329.99 via coupon code "SEPTSAVE19". The coupon expires Sept. 29 and is valid for first-time Google Express shoppers only. Walmart also has it on sale for $349.95, which is tied with its Prime Day price low.

The PS4 Pro is Sony's top-of-the-line console. Traditionally priced at $400, it's a must for 4K TV owners who want the ultimate gaming experience.

Currently, Rakuten has the Sony PS4 Pro on sale for $364.69. Use coupon code "SAVE15" to drop its price further to $309.99. Combined, that's $90 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this console. By comparison, it hit $350 on Prime Day, which at the time was the best price we'd ever seen. (On a side note, this deal sets the stage up nicely for a $299 PS4 Pro on Black Friday).

Sony PS4 Pro: was $399 now $309.99 @ Rakuten

The PS4 Pro supports 4K gaming and streaming. It sports a somewhat bulky (and dated) triple-decker design. However, it can be positioned vertically or horizontally in your entertainment center to save space.

In terms of performance, it delivers bona fide 4K gaming with a gorgeous injection of color, thanks to its HDR support. It doesn't support UHD Blu-ray, but it's still the console to get if you want the best gaming experience possible.

Rakuten's coupon expires September 4 at 2:59am ET.