Act fast! Killer HP Chromebook deal is just $169 right now

If you need to stay both portable and productive, HP’s Chromebook 11 lets you take your work on the road. And now you can grab one for less than $200, thanks to a great deal at Best Buy.

Best Buy is knocking $50 off the price of the HP Chromebook 11 , selling it for just $169. That’s 23% off, which makes this lightweight yet capable computer an affordable and portable work (or entertainment) station.

HP 11.6" Chromebook: Was $219 now $169 @ Best Buy

This lightweight and peppy Chromebook is going for an all-time low price, serving up 4GB of RAM, a 32GB SSD, and dual USB-C ports in a package that weighs just 2.99 lbs. It's great for browsing the internet or getting some work done on the go.

Clocking in at 2.99 lbs and just 0.7 inches thick, this sleek 11.6-inch notebook includes an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of flash storage as well as Intel HD 500 integrated graphics. Its roomy 11.6-inch HD display ensures you have plenty of screen real estate, so you can work on your presentation or watch reality TV on your commute – whatever your needs at the time.

The HP Chromebook 11 also features a built-in microSD reader for quick file transfer as well as 4 USB ports: two USB-A and two USB-C. The model on sale comes in Ash Gray. If you need to hop on a quick call, there’s an HD webcam and microphone as well, with a headphone and mic jack to make sure you can make that Zoom meeting at a moment's notice.

The HP Chromebook 11 may not have made our picks for the best Chromebooks of 2020 , but this is a cheap and versatile model that you should be pleased with if you're looking for a little something to toss into your backpack or bag and go.